  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ghana
  4. Ghana Stock Exchange
  5. TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOTAL   GH0000000144

TOTALENERGIES MARKETING GHANA PLC

(TOTAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ghana Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-02
6.420 GHS    0.00%
04:49aTotalenergies Marketing Ghana : Ghana celebrates world day for safety
PU
04/15Totalenergies Marketing Ghana : Holds its annual authorized lubricant distributor seminar
PU
04/10Totalenergies Marketing Ghana : Ghana celebrates international women's day
PU
Summary 
Summary

TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana : GHANA CELEBRATES WORLD DAY FOR SAFETY

05/05/2023 | 04:49am EDT
05/05/2023News

TOTALENERGIES GHANA CELEBRATES WORLD DAY FOR SAFETY
On Friday, April 28, 2023, TotalEnergies observed the annual World Day for Safety at Work under the theme "Technological risk; Everyone's involved, everyone has a role! "

The event which was held at the Head Office in Accra, and was done in two sessions. The first session brought together Dealers and Contractors whilst the afternoon session was dedicated to Staff of TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana.

The Vice President for West Africa-Human Recourses Division, Miss Qetello Zeka participated in the celebration virtually.

She emphasized that the operational activities of the business, which include the transportation and storage of petroleum products, involve high-risk activities and must be approached with safety precautions to avert mishaps that could harm people, the environment and properties.

Participants were encouraged to take advantage of the safety trainings provided by the Company which equips employees and contractors with the necessary skills and knowledge to identify potential hazards and prevent accidents in the workplace. She added that by taking advantage of these trainings, employees can ensure their safety as well as the safety of their colleagues.

Employees and Contractors were encouraged to report near misses, unsafe acts, unsafe conditions, incidents, and continuously use the stop cards through the Safety Reporting Application to enable the necessary measures and actions to be taken.

The event was climaxed successfully with refreshments and group pictures with Staff, who were impressed with the insightful presentations and discussions.

Safety for me, Safety for you, Safety for all

Attachments

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana Limited published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 08:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
