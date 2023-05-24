TotalEnergies Marketing Kenya : 2022 AGM Minutes

MINUTES OF THE SIXTY EIGHTH (68TH) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD BY ELECTRONIC MEANS ON THURSDAY, 30TH JUNE 2022 AT 2:00 P.M.

Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility as well as the outlook of the Company for the year 2022. The Chairman particularly thanked the Board of Directors, Management, Employees, Shareholders as well as other key stakeholders for their dedication and continued support which had enabled the Company to remain a key player in the Kenyan Economy during the year under review.

The Chairman then requested the shareholders to ask questions relating to the performance and operations of the Company which would be answered at the appropriate time.

At the request of the Chairman, the representative of the External Auditors, Mr Churchill Atinda, read the Independent Auditors' Report and opinion for the Financial Year ended 31 December 2021.

The Chairman confirmed that the Company had received shareholders' questions and that the respective answers had been uploaded on to the Company's Website. At the Chairman's request, the Company Secretary read out the questions that had been received from the shareholders, to which the Chairman, the Managing Director and the Finance Director answered adequately.

There being no further questions, the Chairman asked the Shareholders to continue sending in more questions which would be answered and uploaded on to the Company's Website.

VOTING PROCEDURE

The Chairman then guided the shareholders on the online voting procedure in relation to the resolutions by using either the web or the provided USSD code. He thereafter requested the Company Secretary to read out the resolutions that were to be voted on by the Shareholders.

The Company Secretary then read the seven resolutions that were to be voted on and he confirmed that there was no any other business submitted for this meeting.

Thereafter, the Chairman declared the voting process open until 5.00 p.m. (East African Time) on 30 June 2022. RESOLUTIONS PASSED BASED ON THE POLLING RESULTS

After the closure of the voting period and, based on the analysis and outcome of the polling results of the 68 th Annual General Meeting as conducted and scrutinized by Image Registrars Limited, the following resolutions were duly passed:- APPROVAL OF MINUTES

On a proposal by Ms. Dina Margaret Kokwaro and seconded by Ms. Fauziah Nyambura Abdalla, it was resolved that the minutes of the Sixty Seventh (67 th ) Annual General Meeting held on 25 June 2021 be and are hereby approved. AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

On a proposal by Ms. Sally Jepkorir Kibor and seconded by Mr. Isaac Geoffery Munuhe Macharia, it was resolved that the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 together with the reports of the Chairman, the Directors and the Independent Auditors thereon be and are hereby adopted. DIVIDEND

On a proposal by Mr. Joseph Mute Gitumah and seconded by Mr. Joseph Mwenda M'ambutu, it was resolved that a first and final Dividend of Kshs 1.31 per share in respect of the Financial Year ended 31 December 2021 be and is hereby approved for payment on or around 31 July 2022 to the holders of Ordinary Shares and Redeemable Preference Shares on record at the close of business on 30 June 2022.

