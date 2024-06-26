TOTALENERGIES MARKETING KENYA PLC

AGM QUESTIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS AS AT 27TH JUNE 2024

ended 31st December 2023 will be paid on or

1.92 per share in respect to the financial year

15. about 31st July 2024.

This year's AGM has been held virtually and due to

KIMANI, ELIUD KURIA (4940) gift to compliment dividend Dear Eliud, thank you for your question.

16. logistical constraints, the Company will not be

issuing gifts to shareholders. Thank you.

(5447) to give us bonus 2: requesting to The Directors have not considered the issuance of

MBUGUA, JOHN MUNGAI Apart from divided is it possible Dear John, thank you for your question.

be given achance to provide a bonus shares due the outstanding reimbursement

transportation of the product of Redeemable Preference Shares (RPS).

fuel,, to stations or any other Transportation of our fuel and various other works

capacity to work with my are handled by pre-qualified suppliers in line with

company will be highly our procurement rules. Thank you.

appreciated, Thanks waiting for

STATEMENTS AND BUSINESS RELATED

TOPIC 2. FINANCIAL your reply

(4150) adaptation. How have you Climate adaptation is embedded in our elaborate

17. KIOKO, CHARLES MUTUKU What are you doing on climate Dear Charles, thank you for your question.

monitized it in audited accounts sustainability strategy that details the company's

ambition to become a major player in energy

transition aiming at achieving carbon neutrality by

2050 together with society. The Company has

taken up new opportunities in the strategic

direction of renewable energies. For example, upto

148 Service stations are solarized, by end of FY

2023, over 522,000 solar lanterns had been sold &

2 EV charging stations installed in Nairobi.

18. The Capex expenditure on these projects is

captured in our Financial Statements.

MDOMA, IAN KILIMO (5921) financials statement? Hard copies of our Annual Report & Financial

Do we have the hard copies of the Dear Ian, thank you for your question.

Statements for the Year Ended 31st December

2023 will be available for collection at the

19. reception of our head office at Regal Plaza on 26th

June 2024. Thank you

(2882) proposal? The directors' remunation for the financial year

NYAMBURA, MIKE MWANGI How much is the renumeration Dear Mike, thank you for your question.

ended 31 December 2023 is as tabulated in the

financial statements pg. 104

There is no proposed change in the directors'

remuneration structure.

TOPIC 3. OTHERS

deliberations were implemented last year's AGM resolutions on our website:

(2882)

20. NYAMBURA, MIKE MWANGI What was last discussed and if all Dear Mike, thank you for your question. Please find

21. https://totalenergies.ke/about-us/shareholder-

information/financials. Thank you

(2907) REQUIREMENT AND The composition and qualifications for the Board

AWUOR, ODIYO ONYANGO WHAT IS THE LEGAL Dear Awuor, thank you for your question.

SUITABILITY STANDADS FOR Audit Committee members is stated in the Board

APPOINTMENT IN THE AUDIT Audit committee Charter which is published in our

COMMITTEE? ARE WE GOING TO website under shareholder information section

BE GIVEN GIFT PACKS OR EVEN https://totalenergies.ke/about-us/shareholder-

DATA BANDLES FOR USE information/financials This year's AGM has been

DURING THE MEETING? held virtually and due to logistical constraints, the