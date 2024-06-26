TOTALENERGIES MARKETING KENYA PLC

AGM QUESTIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS AS AT 27TH JUNE 2024

QUESTION

ANSWER

TOPIC 1. DIVIDENDS

1.

KINUTHIA, JUDY

NYANJAU

Pay via Mpesa

Dear Judy, thank you for your question.

(3545)

If you wish to receive TOTALENERGIES

MARKETING PLC dividends via Mobile money

transfer, kindly register by dialing *483*302# and

follow the prompts.

Use the PIN to login and select option 7-PAYMENT

METHOD then option 1-MPESA.For assistance call

our share registrar Comprite Kenya Ltd on

0723611786 or email shares@comp-rite.com.

2.

MBUTHIA, MARGARET

Pay me through Mpesa

Dear Margaret, thank you for your question.

NYAMBURA (3612)

If you wish to receive TOTALENERGIES

MARKETING PLC dividends via Mobile money

transfer, kindly register by dialing *483*302# and

follow the prompts.

Use the PIN to login and select option 7-PAYMENT

METHOD then option 1-MPESA.For assistance call

our share registrar Comprite Kenya Ltd on

0723611786 or email shares@comp-rite.com.

3.

JAMI, ANNE M (1857)

How can l get my dividends?

Dear Anne, thank you for your question. Dividend

can be paid to your bank account or MPESA.

If you wish to receive TOTALENERGIES

MARKETING PLC dividends via Mobile money

transfer, kindly register by dialing *483*302# and

follow the prompts.

Use the PIN to login and select option 7-PAYMENT

METHOD then option 1-MPESA.For assistance call

4.

our share registrar Comprite Kenya Ltd on

0723611786 or email shares@comp-rite.com.

JAMI, ANNE M (1857)

Dividends not received.

DearUnclaimedAnne, thankdividendsyou for yourthe pastquestion3 years. must be

addressed to Comp-rite, our company registrar

(refer to Pg 9 for contact details). Unclaimed

dividends beyond 3 years must be addressed to the

Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA).

Information on the unclaimed dividends

transferred to UFAA can be accessed via the link

http://www.ufaa.go.ke.

5.

KISISWA, LYNETTE KAGEHA

Pay Dividend on 0726527926

Dear Lynette, thank you for your question

(4896)

If you wish to receive TOTALENERGIES

MARKETING PLC dividends via Mobile money

transfer, kindly register by dialing *483*302# and

follow the prompts.

Use the PIN to login and select option 7-PAYMENT

METHOD then option 1-MPESA.For assistance call

our share registrar Comprite Kenya Ltd on

0723611786 or email shares@comp-rite.com .

6.

MORUMBWA, JOSHUA

After the agm we get the dividend

Thank you

Dear Joshua, thank you for your question. If

NYAMACHE (5152)

after how long

approved at the AGM on 27th June 2024, the

proposed first & final dividend payment of Kshs

1.92 per share in respect to the Financial year

ended 31st December 2023 will be paid on or

about 31st July 2024.

SANGA (2884)

dividends this year?

Directors recommend payment of a first and final

7.

MWACHIBUA, LEONARD

This is to enquire if there any

Dear Leonard, thank you for your question. The

dividend of KShs 1.92 per share for the year ended

31 December 2023 payable on or around 31 July

2024, subject to shareholders' approval at the 70th

Annual General Meeting.

8.

ONCHIRI, CHARLES M (4890)

What percentage is per share

Directors recommend payment of a first and final

Dear Charles, thank you for your question. The

dividend of KShs 1.92 per share for the year ended

31 December 2023 payable on or around 31 July

2024, subject to shareholders' approval at the 70th

Annual General Meeting. This amounts to a

dividend payout ratio of 40%. Thank you.

(3724)

Directors recommend payment of a first and final

9.

NABRIKI, PAMELLA NASIMIYU

How much per share?

Dear Pamela, thank you for your question. The

dividend of KShs 1.92 per share for the year ended

31 December 2023 payable on or around 31 July

2024, subject to shareholders' approval at the 70th

Annual General Meeting. Thank you

(3837)

Directors recommend payment of a first and final

10.

WANDUGO, JOHN WAIRI

divinded per share is?

Dear John, thank you for your question. The

dividend of KShs 1.92 per share for the year ended

31 December 2023 payable on or around 31 July

2024, subject to shareholders' approval at the 70th

Annual General Meeting. Thank you

2882)

for 2023 FY?

Directors recommend payment of a first and final

11.

NYAMBURA, MIKE MWANGI (

What percentage of being offered

Dear Mike, thank you for your question. The

dividend of KShs 1.92 per share for the year ended

31 December 2023 payable on or around 31 July

2024, subject to shareholders' approval at the 70th

Annual General Meeting. This amounts to a

dividend payout ratio of 40%. Thank you.

12.

NYAGA, ANNE W (5297)

Is there a dividend payment?

Directors recommend payment of a first and final

Dear Anne, thank you for your question. The

dividend of KShs 1.92 per share for the year ended

31 December 2023 payable on or around 31 July

2024, subject to shareholders' approval at the 70th

Annual General Meeting.

(5996)

dividend

approved at the AGM on 27th June 2024, the

13.

NGIGE, TERESIA KABUIYA

when and how do you pay your

Dear Teresia, thank you for your question. If

proposed first & final dividend payment of Kshs

1.92 per share in respect to the Financial year

ended 31st December 2023 will be paid on or

about 31st July 2024.

Dividends can be paid to your bank account or

MPESA.

If you wish to receive TOTALENERGIES

MARKETING PLC dividends via Mobile money

transfer, kindly register by dialing *483*302# and

follow the prompts.

Use the PIN to login and select option 7-PAYMENT

METHOD then option 1-MPESA.For assistance call

our share registrar Comprite Kenya Ltd on

0723611786 or email shares@comp-rite.com.

14.

NJIRU(1770)

When is payment date?

approved at the AGM on 27th June 2024, the

NDUNGU, DENNIS

Dear Denis, thank you for your question. If

proposed first & final dividend payment of Kshs

ended 31st December 2023 will be paid on or

1.92 per share in respect to the financial year

15.

about 31st July 2024.

This year's AGM has been held virtually

and due to

KIMANI, ELIUD KURIA (4940)

gift to compliment dividend

Dear Eliud, thank you for your question.

16.

logistical constraints, the Company will not be

issuing gifts to shareholders. Thank you.

(5447)

to give us bonus 2: requesting to

The Directors have not considered the issuance of

MBUGUA, JOHN MUNGAI

Apart from divided is it possible

Dear John, thank you for your question.

be given achance to provide a

bonus shares due the outstanding reimbursement

transportation of the product

of Redeemable Preference Shares (RPS).

fuel,, to stations or any other

Transportation of our fuel and various other works

capacity to work with my

are handled by pre-qualified suppliers in line with

company will be highly

our procurement rules. Thank you.

appreciated, Thanks waiting for

STATEMENTS

AND BUSINESS RELATED

TOPIC 2. FINANCIAL

your reply

(4150)

adaptation. How have you

Climate adaptation is embedded in our elaborate

17.

KIOKO, CHARLES MUTUKU

What are you doing on climate

Dear Charles, thank you for your question.

monitized it in audited accounts

sustainability strategy that details the company's

ambition to become a major player in energy

transition aiming at achieving carbon neutrality by

2050 together with society. The Company has

taken up new opportunities in the strategic

direction of renewable energies. For example, upto

148 Service stations are solarized, by end of FY

2023, over 522,000 solar lanterns had been sold &

2 EV charging stations installed in Nairobi.

18.

The Capex expenditure on these projects is

captured in our Financial Statements.

MDOMA, IAN KILIMO (5921)

financials statement?

Hard copies of our Annual Report & Financial

Do we have the hard copies of the

Dear Ian, thank you for your question.

Statements for the Year Ended 31st December

2023 will be available for collection at the

19.

reception of our head office at Regal Plaza on 26th

June 2024. Thank you

(2882)

proposal?

The directors' remunation for the financial year

NYAMBURA, MIKE MWANGI

How much is the renumeration

Dear Mike, thank you for your question.

ended 31 December 2023 is as tabulated in the

financial statements pg. 104

There is no proposed change in the directors'

remuneration structure.

TOPIC 3. OTHERS

deliberations were implemented

last year's AGM resolutions on our website:

(2882)

20.

NYAMBURA, MIKE MWANGI

What was last discussed and if all

Dear Mike, thank you for your question. Please find

21.

https://totalenergies.ke/about-us/shareholder-

information/financials. Thank you

(2907)

REQUIREMENT AND

The composition and qualifications for the Board

AWUOR, ODIYO ONYANGO

WHAT IS THE LEGAL

Dear Awuor, thank you for your question.

SUITABILITY STANDADS FOR

Audit Committee members is stated in the Board

APPOINTMENT IN THE AUDIT

Audit committee Charter which is published in our

COMMITTEE? ARE WE GOING TO

website under shareholder information section

BE GIVEN GIFT PACKS OR EVEN

https://totalenergies.ke/about-us/shareholder-

DATA BANDLES FOR USE

information/financials This year's AGM has been

DURING THE MEETING?

held virtually and due to logistical constraints, the

Company will not be issuing gifts to shareholders

