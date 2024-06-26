TOTALENERGIES MARKETING KENYA PLC
AGM QUESTIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS AS AT 27TH JUNE 2024
QUESTION
ANSWER
TOPIC 1. DIVIDENDS
1.
KINUTHIA, JUDY
NYANJAU
Pay via Mpesa
Dear Judy, thank you for your question.
(3545)
If you wish to receive TOTALENERGIES
MARKETING PLC dividends via Mobile money
transfer, kindly register by dialing *483*302# and
follow the prompts.
Use the PIN to login and select option 7-PAYMENT
METHOD then option 1-MPESA.For assistance call
our share registrar Comprite Kenya Ltd on
0723611786 or email shares@comp-rite.com.
2.
MBUTHIA, MARGARET
Pay me through Mpesa
Dear Margaret, thank you for your question.
NYAMBURA (3612)
If you wish to receive TOTALENERGIES
MARKETING PLC dividends via Mobile money
transfer, kindly register by dialing *483*302# and
follow the prompts.
Use the PIN to login and select option 7-PAYMENT
METHOD then option 1-MPESA.For assistance call
our share registrar Comprite Kenya Ltd on
0723611786 or email shares@comp-rite.com.
3.
JAMI, ANNE M (1857)
How can l get my dividends?
Dear Anne, thank you for your question. Dividend
can be paid to your bank account or MPESA.
If you wish to receive TOTALENERGIES
MARKETING PLC dividends via Mobile money
transfer, kindly register by dialing *483*302# and
follow the prompts.
Use the PIN to login and select option 7-PAYMENT
METHOD then option 1-MPESA.For assistance call
4.
our share registrar Comprite Kenya Ltd on
0723611786 or email shares@comp-rite.com.
JAMI, ANNE M (1857)
Dividends not received.
DearUnclaimedAnne, thankdividendsyou for yourthe pastquestion3 years. must be
addressed to Comp-rite, our company registrar
(refer to Pg 9 for contact details). Unclaimed
dividends beyond 3 years must be addressed to the
Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA).
Information on the unclaimed dividends
transferred to UFAA can be accessed via the link
http://www.ufaa.go.ke.
5.
KISISWA, LYNETTE KAGEHA
Pay Dividend on 0726527926
Dear Lynette, thank you for your question
(4896)
If you wish to receive TOTALENERGIES
MARKETING PLC dividends via Mobile money
transfer, kindly register by dialing *483*302# and
follow the prompts.
Use the PIN to login and select option 7-PAYMENT
METHOD then option 1-MPESA.For assistance call
our share registrar Comprite Kenya Ltd on
0723611786 or email shares@comp-rite.com .
6.
MORUMBWA, JOSHUA
After the agm we get the dividend
Thank you
Dear Joshua, thank you for your question. If
NYAMACHE (5152)
after how long
approved at the AGM on 27th June 2024, the
proposed first & final dividend payment of Kshs
1.92 per share in respect to the Financial year
ended 31st December 2023 will be paid on or
about 31st July 2024.
SANGA (2884)
dividends this year?
Directors recommend payment of a first and final
7.
MWACHIBUA, LEONARD
This is to enquire if there any
Dear Leonard, thank you for your question. The
dividend of KShs 1.92 per share for the year ended
31 December 2023 payable on or around 31 July
2024, subject to shareholders' approval at the 70th
Annual General Meeting.
8.
ONCHIRI, CHARLES M (4890)
What percentage is per share
Directors recommend payment of a first and final
Dear Charles, thank you for your question. The
dividend of KShs 1.92 per share for the year ended
31 December 2023 payable on or around 31 July
2024, subject to shareholders' approval at the 70th
Annual General Meeting. This amounts to a
dividend payout ratio of 40%. Thank you.
(3724)
Directors recommend payment of a first and final
9.
NABRIKI, PAMELLA NASIMIYU
How much per share?
Dear Pamela, thank you for your question. The
dividend of KShs 1.92 per share for the year ended
31 December 2023 payable on or around 31 July
2024, subject to shareholders' approval at the 70th
Annual General Meeting. Thank you
(3837)
Directors recommend payment of a first and final
10.
WANDUGO, JOHN WAIRI
divinded per share is?
Dear John, thank you for your question. The
dividend of KShs 1.92 per share for the year ended
31 December 2023 payable on or around 31 July
2024, subject to shareholders' approval at the 70th
Annual General Meeting. Thank you
2882)
for 2023 FY?
Directors recommend payment of a first and final
11.
NYAMBURA, MIKE MWANGI (
What percentage of being offered
Dear Mike, thank you for your question. The
dividend of KShs 1.92 per share for the year ended
31 December 2023 payable on or around 31 July
2024, subject to shareholders' approval at the 70th
Annual General Meeting. This amounts to a
dividend payout ratio of 40%. Thank you.
12.
NYAGA, ANNE W (5297)
Is there a dividend payment?
Directors recommend payment of a first and final
Dear Anne, thank you for your question. The
dividend of KShs 1.92 per share for the year ended
31 December 2023 payable on or around 31 July
2024, subject to shareholders' approval at the 70th
Annual General Meeting.
(5996)
dividend
approved at the AGM on 27th June 2024, the
13.
NGIGE, TERESIA KABUIYA
when and how do you pay your
Dear Teresia, thank you for your question. If
proposed first & final dividend payment of Kshs
1.92 per share in respect to the Financial year
ended 31st December 2023 will be paid on or
about 31st July 2024.
Dividends can be paid to your bank account or
MPESA.
If you wish to receive TOTALENERGIES
MARKETING PLC dividends via Mobile money
transfer, kindly register by dialing *483*302# and
follow the prompts.
Use the PIN to login and select option 7-PAYMENT
METHOD then option 1-MPESA.For assistance call
our share registrar Comprite Kenya Ltd on
0723611786 or email shares@comp-rite.com.
14.
NJIRU(1770)
When is payment date?
approved at the AGM on 27th June 2024, the
NDUNGU, DENNIS
Dear Denis, thank you for your question. If
proposed first & final dividend payment of Kshs
2
TOTALENERGIES MARKETING KENYA PLC
AGM QUESTIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS AS AT 27TH JUNE 2024
ended 31st December 2023 will be paid on or
1.92 per share in respect to the financial year
15.
about 31st July 2024.
This year's AGM has been held virtually
and due to
KIMANI, ELIUD KURIA (4940)
gift to compliment dividend
Dear Eliud, thank you for your question.
16.
logistical constraints, the Company will not be
issuing gifts to shareholders. Thank you.
(5447)
to give us bonus 2: requesting to
The Directors have not considered the issuance of
MBUGUA, JOHN MUNGAI
Apart from divided is it possible
Dear John, thank you for your question.
be given achance to provide a
bonus shares due the outstanding reimbursement
transportation of the product
of Redeemable Preference Shares (RPS).
fuel,, to stations or any other
Transportation of our fuel and various other works
capacity to work with my
are handled by pre-qualified suppliers in line with
company will be highly
our procurement rules. Thank you.
appreciated, Thanks waiting for
STATEMENTS
AND BUSINESS RELATED
TOPIC 2. FINANCIAL
your reply
(4150)
adaptation. How have you
Climate adaptation is embedded in our elaborate
17.
KIOKO, CHARLES MUTUKU
What are you doing on climate
Dear Charles, thank you for your question.
monitized it in audited accounts
sustainability strategy that details the company's
ambition to become a major player in energy
transition aiming at achieving carbon neutrality by
2050 together with society. The Company has
taken up new opportunities in the strategic
direction of renewable energies. For example, upto
148 Service stations are solarized, by end of FY
2023, over 522,000 solar lanterns had been sold &
2 EV charging stations installed in Nairobi.
18.
The Capex expenditure on these projects is
captured in our Financial Statements.
MDOMA, IAN KILIMO (5921)
financials statement?
Hard copies of our Annual Report & Financial
Do we have the hard copies of the
Dear Ian, thank you for your question.
Statements for the Year Ended 31st December
2023 will be available for collection at the
19.
reception of our head office at Regal Plaza on 26th
June 2024. Thank you
(2882)
proposal?
The directors' remunation for the financial year
NYAMBURA, MIKE MWANGI
How much is the renumeration
Dear Mike, thank you for your question.
ended 31 December 2023 is as tabulated in the
financial statements pg. 104
There is no proposed change in the directors'
remuneration structure.
TOPIC 3. OTHERS
deliberations were implemented
last year's AGM resolutions on our website:
(2882)
20.
NYAMBURA, MIKE MWANGI
What was last discussed and if all
Dear Mike, thank you for your question. Please find
21.
https://totalenergies.ke/about-us/shareholder-
information/financials. Thank you
(2907)
REQUIREMENT AND
The composition and qualifications for the Board
AWUOR, ODIYO ONYANGO
WHAT IS THE LEGAL
Dear Awuor, thank you for your question.
SUITABILITY STANDADS FOR
Audit Committee members is stated in the Board
APPOINTMENT IN THE AUDIT
Audit committee Charter which is published in our
COMMITTEE? ARE WE GOING TO
website under shareholder information section
BE GIVEN GIFT PACKS OR EVEN
https://totalenergies.ke/about-us/shareholder-
DATA BANDLES FOR USE
information/financials This year's AGM has been
DURING THE MEETING?
held virtually and due to logistical constraints, the
Company will not be issuing gifts to shareholders
3
