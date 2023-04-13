TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA : APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc

Lagos, 13th April, 2023

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: BUNMI POPOOLA-MORDI

We write to formally notify the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has approved the appointment of Mrs. Bunmi Popoola-Mordi to its Board as an Executive Director.

Bunmi is a law graduate, member of the Nigerian Bar Association and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She has several post-graduate degrees in law and an MBA in oil and gas management. Her career spans over legal practice, banking, human resources management, industrial relations, communication, corporate governance, investor relations, public relations amongst others. She joined TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc in 2011 as Legal Affairs Manager / Company Secretary, was promoted General Manager Human Resources & Corporate Services/Company Secretary in 2015 and appointed Executive General Manager Total Country Services in 2019.

Mrs. Bunmi Popoola-Mordi was appointed Executive Director Human Resources & Corporate Services effective 1st April, 2023

For: TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc

Mr. JEAN-PHILLIPE TORRES

Chairman

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc

