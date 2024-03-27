TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc (formerly Total Nigeria Plc) specializes in distributing oil products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - white oil products (76.7%): primarily gas, fuel and bitumen; - lubricants (23.3%). The group also provides car care products and insecticides. At the end of 2020, the group operates a network of over 560 service stations located in Nigeria.