Corporate Action Announcement
TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC:
Period Ended
31st December, 2023
A final Dividend of ₦25.00 per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax
and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as
Proposed Dividend
at the close of business on the 23rd of April, 2024.
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Wednesday the 24th Day of April, 2024 to Friday
Closure of Register
the 26th Day of April, 2024.
Qualification Date
23rd of April, 2024.
On the 17th of June, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names
appear on the Register of Members as at 23rd of April, 2024. and who have completed the e-
dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank
Payment Date
accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download
the Registrar's[-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available on our Registrars
website:https://cardinalstoneregistrars.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/[DMMS-Upload-
E-Dividend Registration
Form.pdf complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed
DividendShareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or
Warrants
and
Shareare yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-
Certificates
dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
The Company's Annual General Meeting will hold at The Grand Banquet Hall, The Civic Centre,
Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday 14th June, 2024 at 10.30 a.m
Date of General Meeting
RegistrarInvestor Relations
Dated this 22nd Day of March, 2024
CardinalStone Registrars Limited 335-337 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba,
Lagos.
Email:Registrars@cardinalstone.com Telephone No. 01 7120090, 01 7924462 Website:www.cardinalstone.com Investor Relations Manager Telephone No. 01 4609948
Email:stephanie.aganmwonyi@totalenergies.com
MARK N. MANNOK Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Total Nigeria plc published this content on 27 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2024 19:20:27 UTC.