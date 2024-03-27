Corporate Action Announcement

TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC:

Period Ended

31st December, 2023

A final Dividend of25.00 per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax

and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as

Proposed Dividend

at the close of business on the 23rd of April, 2024.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Wednesday the 24th Day of April, 2024 to Friday

Closure of Register

the 26th Day of April, 2024.

Qualification Date

23rd of April, 2024.

On the 17th of June, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names

appear on the Register of Members as at 23rd of April, 2024. and who have completed the e-

dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank

Payment Date

accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download

the Registrar's[-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available on our Registrars

website:https://cardinalstoneregistrars.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/[DMMS-Upload-

E-Dividend Registration

Form.pdf complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed

DividendShareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or

Warrants

and

Shareare yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-

Certificates

dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will hold at The Grand Banquet Hall, The Civic Centre,

Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday 14th June, 2024 at 10.30 a.m

Date of General Meeting

RegistrarInvestor Relations

Dated this 22nd Day of March, 2024

CardinalStone Registrars Limited 335-337 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba,

Lagos.

Email:Registrars@cardinalstone.com Telephone No. 01 7120090, 01 7924462 Website:www.cardinalstone.com Investor Relations Manager Telephone No. 01 4609948

Email:stephanie.aganmwonyi@totalenergies.com

MARK N. MANNOK Company Secretary

