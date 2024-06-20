TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc
RC 1396
19th June, 2024
RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 46TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC HELD AT 10.30 A.M. ON FRIDAY, 14TH JUNE, 2024 AT THE GRAND BANQUET HALL, THE CIVIC CENTRE, OZUMBA MBADIWE AVENUE, VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS, NIGERIA
The following Resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc (the "Company"):
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
ITEM
RESOLUTION
1.
DIVIDEND PAYMENT
It was resolved that a dividend of
N
25
(Twenty-Five Naira) per share as
recommended by the directors be and is
hereby payable on Friday 14th June,
2024 to all holders of ordinary shares
whose names appear in the Register of
Members at close of business on the 23rd
of April, 2023 subject to deduction of
withholding tax at the rate applicable on
the date of payment.
2.
RE-ELECTION
OF
It was resolved that Dr. Samba Seye
DIRECTORS
being a director retiring by rotation and
being eligible, offering himself for re-
election be re-elected as a Director of the
Company.
It was resolved that Ms. Tejiro Ibru being
a director retiring by rotation and being
eligible, offering herself for re-election be
re-elected as a Director of the Company.
It was resolved that Engr. Rufai Sirajo
being a director retiring by rotation and
being eligible, offering himself for re-
election be re-elected as a Director of the
Company
TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc
T: +234 (0) 1 4617041-2;4631681-5
F: +234 (0) 1 4610544, 4617046
Headquarters: 4 Churchgate Street, Victoria Island, P.M.B 2143, Lagos - Nigeria - RC 1396
Directors: Mr. JP. Torres (French) Chairman, Dr. S. Seye (Senegalese) Managing Director, Mrs. O. Popoola-Mordi Executive Director, Mr. E. Morand-Fehr (French) Executive Director, Ms. T. Ibru, Engr. R. Sirajo, Dr. J. E. Nnamani, Mr. N. Ben Hamida (French), Mr. S. Bariller (French)
3.
APPOINTMENT
OF
It was resolved that Mr. Emmauel
DIRECTORS
Morand- Fehr being a director appointed
since the last AGM, eligible for re-election,
and offering himself for re-election, be re-
elected.
It was resolved that Mr. Sebastien Bariller
being a director appointed since the last
AGM, eligible for re-election, and offering
himself for re-election, be re-elected.
4.
REMUNERATION OF THE
It was resolved that the remuneration and
AUDITORS
expenses for the Company's Auditors,
PwC for the year 2024, be fixed by the
Directors.
5.
ELECTION OF
It was resolved that Chief T.A. Adesiyan,
STATUTORY AUDIT
Mr. C. Achara and Mr. K.A. Taiwo having
COMMITTEE MEMBERS
been
duly
elected,
represent
Shareholders on the Statutory Audit
Committee until the next Annual General
Meeting and that Ms. T. Ibru and Engr.
Rufai' Sirajo represent the Directors on
the Statutory Audit Committee until the
next Annual General Meeting.
SPECIAL BUSINESS
1.
REMUNERATION OF
It was resolved that the remuneration of
DIRECTORS
the Non-Executive Directors in respect of
the Year 2024 be and is hereby
approved.
2.
RELATED PARTY
It was resolved "that subject to the post-
TRANSACTION
listing rules of the Nigerian Exchange
Limited (namely, the Rules Governing
Transactions with Related Parties or
Interested Persons), a General Mandate
be and is hereby given for the Company
to enter into recurrent related party or
interested
party
transactions
provided
such transactions are of a revenue or
trading nature or are necessary for the
Company's day to day operations; and
that the Directors be and are hereby
authorized to complete and do all such
acts and things (including executing all
such documents as may be required) to
give effect to the transactions as
authorized by this Ordinary Resolution".
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Total Nigeria plc published this content on 20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 16:40:07 UTC.