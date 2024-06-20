TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc

RC 1396

19th June, 2024

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 46TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC HELD AT 10.30 A.M. ON FRIDAY, 14TH JUNE, 2024 AT THE GRAND BANQUET HALL, THE CIVIC CENTRE, OZUMBA MBADIWE AVENUE, VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS, NIGERIA

The following Resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc (the "Company"):

ORDINARY BUSINESS: ITEM RESOLUTION 1. DIVIDEND PAYMENT It was resolved that a dividend of N 25 (Twenty-Five Naira) per share as recommended by the directors be and is hereby payable on Friday 14th June, 2024 to all holders of ordinary shares whose names appear in the Register of Members at close of business on the 23rd of April, 2023 subject to deduction of withholding tax at the rate applicable on the date of payment. 2. RE-ELECTION OF It was resolved that Dr. Samba Seye DIRECTORS being a director retiring by rotation and being eligible, offering himself for re- election be re-elected as a Director of the Company. It was resolved that Ms. Tejiro Ibru being a director retiring by rotation and being eligible, offering herself for re-election be re-elected as a Director of the Company. It was resolved that Engr. Rufai Sirajo being a director retiring by rotation and being eligible, offering himself for re- election be re-elected as a Director of the Company TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc T: +234 (0) 1 4617041-2;4631681-5 F: +234 (0) 1 4610544, 4617046

