TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc

RC 1396

19th June, 2024

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 46TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC HELD AT 10.30 A.M. ON FRIDAY, 14TH JUNE, 2024 AT THE GRAND BANQUET HALL, THE CIVIC CENTRE, OZUMBA MBADIWE AVENUE, VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS, NIGERIA

The following Resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc (the "Company"):

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

ITEM

RESOLUTION

1.

DIVIDEND PAYMENT

It was resolved that a dividend of

N

25

(Twenty-Five Naira) per share as

recommended by the directors be and is

hereby payable on Friday 14th June,

2024 to all holders of ordinary shares

whose names appear in the Register of

Members at close of business on the 23rd

of April, 2023 subject to deduction of

withholding tax at the rate applicable on

the date of payment.

2.

RE-ELECTION

OF

It was resolved that Dr. Samba Seye

DIRECTORS

being a director retiring by rotation and

being eligible, offering himself for re-

election be re-elected as a Director of the

Company.

It was resolved that Ms. Tejiro Ibru being

a director retiring by rotation and being

eligible, offering herself for re-election be

re-elected as a Director of the Company.

It was resolved that Engr. Rufai Sirajo

being a director retiring by rotation and

being eligible, offering himself for re-

election be re-elected as a Director of the

Company

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc

T: +234 (0) 1 4617041-2;4631681-5

F: +234 (0) 1 4610544, 4617046

Headquarters: 4 Churchgate Street, Victoria Island, P.M.B 2143, Lagos - Nigeria - RC 1396

Directors: Mr. JP. Torres (French) Chairman, Dr. S. Seye (Senegalese) Managing Director, Mrs. O. Popoola-Mordi Executive Director, Mr. E. Morand-Fehr (French) Executive Director, Ms. T. Ibru, Engr. R. Sirajo, Dr. J. E. Nnamani, Mr. N. Ben Hamida (French), Mr. S. Bariller (French)

3.

APPOINTMENT

OF

It was resolved that Mr. Emmauel

DIRECTORS

Morand- Fehr being a director appointed

since the last AGM, eligible for re-election,

and offering himself for re-election, be re-

elected.

It was resolved that Mr. Sebastien Bariller

being a director appointed since the last

AGM, eligible for re-election, and offering

himself for re-election, be re-elected.

4.

REMUNERATION OF THE

It was resolved that the remuneration and

AUDITORS

expenses for the Company's Auditors,

PwC for the year 2024, be fixed by the

Directors.

5.

ELECTION OF

It was resolved that Chief T.A. Adesiyan,

STATUTORY AUDIT

Mr. C. Achara and Mr. K.A. Taiwo having

COMMITTEE MEMBERS

been

duly

elected,

represent

Shareholders on the Statutory Audit

Committee until the next Annual General

Meeting and that Ms. T. Ibru and Engr.

Rufai' Sirajo represent the Directors on

the Statutory Audit Committee until the

next Annual General Meeting.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

1.

REMUNERATION OF

It was resolved that the remuneration of

DIRECTORS

the Non-Executive Directors in respect of

the Year 2024 be and is hereby

approved.

2.

RELATED PARTY

It was resolved "that subject to the post-

TRANSACTION

listing rules of the Nigerian Exchange

Limited (namely, the Rules Governing

Transactions with Related Parties or

Interested Persons), a General Mandate

be and is hereby given for the Company

to enter into recurrent related party or

interested

party

transactions

provided

such transactions are of a revenue or

trading nature or are necessary for the

Company's day to day operations; and

that the Directors be and are hereby

authorized to complete and do all such

acts and things (including executing all

such documents as may be required) to

give effect to the transactions as

authorized by this Ordinary Resolution".

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Total Nigeria plc published this content on 20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 16:40:07 UTC.