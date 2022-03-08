|
TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA : EARNINGS FORECAST
TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc
FORECAST OF STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 2022
|
|
Apr to Jun
|
|
N'000
|
Revenue
|
74,308,477
|
Cost of sales
|
(59,315,302)
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
14,993,175
|
Other Income
|
688,588
|
Selling and distribution costs
|
(2,785,380)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(8,331,927)
|
Operating Profit
|
4,564,455
|
Finance income
|
600,000
|
Finance costs
|
(420,000)
|
Net Finance (Cost)/Income
|
180,000
|
Profit before taxation
|
4,744,455
|
Income tax expense
|
(1,537,532)
|
Profit for the period
|
3,206,923
|
|
Mrs. L. Baxter-Green - Executive Director
FRC/2020/003/00000020494
TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc
FORECAST OF STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 2022
|
|
Apr to Jun
|
|
N'000
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
Cash receipts from customers
|
72,822,308
|
Cash paid to suppliers and employees
|
(59,315,302)
|
Cash generated from operations
|
13,507,005
|
Income taxes paid
|
(6,851,807)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
6,655,199
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
Purchase of fixed assets
|
(3,010,000)
|
Interest on loans and receivables
|
600,000
|
Proceeds from sale of Property, Plant and Equipments
|
22,264
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
(2,387,736)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
Interest paid on overdrafts
|
(420,000)
|
Borrowings
|
2,659,750
|
Dividends paid
|
(775,371)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
1,464,379
|
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
5,731,842
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 31st March
|
19,304,121
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 30th June
|
25,035,963
|
Operating cash flow before working capital change
|
3,036,263
Disclaimer
Total Nigeria plc published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 11:42:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC
|Sales 2021
|
309 B
743 M
743 M
|Net income 2021
|
10 582 M
25,5 M
25,5 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
12 648 M
30,4 M
30,4 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|8,50x
|Yield 2021
|7,17%
|Capitalization
|
89 939 M
216 M
216 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,33x
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|0,26x
|Nbr of Employees
|436
|Free-Float
|38,0%
Chart TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|
264,90 NGN
|Average target price
|
274,20 NGN
|Spread / Average Target
|
3,51%