  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOTAL   NGTOTAL00001

TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC

(TOTAL)
  Report
News 
Summary

TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA : EARNINGS FORECAST

03/08/2022 | 06:43am EST
TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc

FORECAST OF STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 2022

Apr to Jun

N'000

Revenue

74,308,477

Cost of sales

(59,315,302)

Gross profit

14,993,175

Other Income

688,588

Selling and distribution costs

(2,785,380)

Administrative expenses

(8,331,927)

Operating Profit

4,564,455

Finance income

600,000

Finance costs

(420,000)

Net Finance (Cost)/Income

180,000

Profit before taxation

4,744,455

Income tax expense

(1,537,532)

Profit for the period

3,206,923

Mrs. L. Baxter-Green - Executive Director

FRC/2020/003/00000020494

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc

FORECAST OF STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 2022

Apr to Jun

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash receipts from customers

72,822,308

Cash paid to suppliers and employees

(59,315,302)

Cash generated from operations

13,507,005

Income taxes paid

(6,851,807)

Net cash provided by operating activities

6,655,199

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of fixed assets

(3,010,000)

Interest on loans and receivables

600,000

Proceeds from sale of Property, Plant and Equipments

22,264

Net cash provided by investing activities

(2,387,736)

Cash flows from financing activities

Interest paid on overdrafts

(420,000)

Borrowings

2,659,750

Dividends paid

(775,371)

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,464,379

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

5,731,842

Cash and cash equivalents at 31st March

19,304,121

Cash and cash equivalents at 30th June

25,035,963

Operating cash flow before working capital change

3,036,263

Disclaimer

Total Nigeria plc published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 11:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 309 B 743 M 743 M
Net income 2021 10 582 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net Debt 2021 12 648 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,50x
Yield 2021 7,17%
Capitalization 89 939 M 216 M 216 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 38,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 264,90 NGN
Average target price 274,20 NGN
Spread / Average Target 3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samba Salfal Seye Managing Director & Director
Stanislas Mittelman Chairman
Felix Majekodunmi Non-Executive Director
Tejiro Ibru Non-Executive Director
Ahmed Rufa'i Sirajo Non-Executive Director
