TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM)

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc

RC 1396

Lagos 28th February, 2023

This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), our shareholders and the investing public that the Board of Directors of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc will meet on the 28th day of March, 2023 to among other businesses deliberate on the 2022, Audited Financial Statements (AFS).

In line with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Company entered into a closed period from Sunday, 1 January, 2023 till twenty-four (24) hours after the filing of the AFS at the NGX. Consequently, all insiders and related persons are duly informed and prohibited from trading in the Company's shares during this period.

For: TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC

OLUBUNMI POPOOLA-MORDI

Company Secretary

Total Energies Marketing Nigeria Plc

Tel: +234 (0) 1 4617041-2;4631681-5 Fax: +234 (0) 1 4610544, 4617046

Head Quarters: 4 Churchgate Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

DIRECTORS: Mr. J-P Torres (French) Chairman, Dr. S. Seye (Senegalese) Managing Director, Mrs. L. Baxter-Green (British) Executive Director, Ms. T. Ibru, Director, Engr. R. Sirajo, Director, Dr. J. E. Nnamani, Director, Mrs. L. Badaire (French) Director, Mr. Noubi Ben Hamida (French) Director.