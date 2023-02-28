Advanced search
    TOTAL   NGTOTAL00001

TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC

(TOTAL)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-26
218.80 NGN    0.00%
12:55pTotalenergies Marketing Nigeria : Notice of board meeting (bm)
PU
01/30TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/30Totalenergies Marketing Nigeria : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM)

02/28/2023 | 12:55pm EST
TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc

RC 1396

Lagos 28th February, 2023

This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), our shareholders and the investing public that the Board of Directors of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc will meet on the 28th day of March, 2023 to among other businesses deliberate on the 2022, Audited Financial Statements (AFS).

In line with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Company entered into a closed period from Sunday, 1 January, 2023 till twenty-four (24) hours after the filing of the AFS at the NGX. Consequently, all insiders and related persons are duly informed and prohibited from trading in the Company's shares during this period.

For: TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC

OLUBUNMI POPOOLA-MORDI

Company Secretary

Total Energies Marketing Nigeria Plc

Tel: +234 (0) 1 4617041-2;4631681-5 Fax: +234 (0) 1 4610544, 4617046

Head Quarters: 4 Churchgate Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

DIRECTORS: Mr. J-P Torres (French) Chairman, Dr. S. Seye (Senegalese) Managing Director, Mrs. L. Baxter-Green (British) Executive Director, Ms. T. Ibru, Director, Engr. R. Sirajo, Director, Dr. J. E. Nnamani, Director, Mrs. L. Badaire (French) Director, Mr. Noubi Ben Hamida (French) Director.

Total Nigeria plc published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 17:52:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 374 B 813 M 813 M
Net income 2022 12 982 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,72x
Yield 2022 7,95%
Capitalization 74 287 M 161 M 161 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 38,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 218,80 NGN
Average target price 400,00 NGN
Spread / Average Target 82,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samba Salfal Seye Managing Director & Director
Stanislas Mittelman Chairman
Tejiro Ibru Non-Executive Director
Ahmed Rufa'i Sirajo Non-Executive Director
Jeff Emeka Nnamani Non-Executive Director
