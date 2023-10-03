TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc

RC 1396

LAGOS: OCTOBER 3, 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC

In line with the Post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc (the Company) will hold on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 11:00am, to deliberate on the 2023, 3rd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q3 UFS), amongst other things.

Consequently, there will be a closed period from Monday, October 1, 2023 till twenty-four (24) hours after the filing of the Q3 UFS at NGX. All Insiders and related persons are duly informed and prohibited from trading in the Company's shares, during this period.

For: TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC

MARK N. MANNOK

Company Secretary

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc

Tel: +234 (0) 1 4617041-2;4631681-5 Fax: +234 (0) 1 4610544, 4617046

Head Quarters: 4 Churchgate Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

DIRECTORS: Mr. J-P. Torres (French) Chairman, Dr. S. Seye (Senegalese) Managing Director, Mrs. O.A Popoola-Mordi Executive Director, Mr. E. Morand-Fehr (French) Executive Director, Ms. T. Ibru Director, Engr. R. Sirajo, Director, Dr. J. E. Nnamani, Director, Mrs. L. Badaire (French) Director, Mr. N. Ben Hamida (French) Director.