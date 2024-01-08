Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 2 to January 5, 2024:
Transaction
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
02/01/2024
302,916
61.974199
18,772,976.46
XPAR
02/01/2024
120,000
61.981300
7,437,756.00
CEUX
02/01/2024
25,000
61.973026
1,549,325.65
TQEX
02/01/2024
20,000
61.994352
1,239,887.04
AQEU
03/01/2024
306,584
61.496675
18,853,896.61
XPAR
03/01/2024
120,000
61.491296
7,378,955.52
CEUX
03/01/2024
25,000
61.490497
1,537,262.43
TQEX
03/01/2024
20,000
61.492265
1,229,845.30
AQEU
04/01/2024
298,187
62.608172
18,668,942.98
XPAR
04/01/2024
120,000
62.612355
7,513,482.60
CEUX
04/01/2024
25,000
62.611461
1,565,286.53
TQEX
04/01/2024
20,000
62.613543
1,252,270.86
AQEU
05/01/2024
299,722
62.404759
18,704,079.18
XPAR
05/01/2024
120,000
62.399012
7,487,881.44
CEUX
05/01/2024
25,000
62.399351
1,559,983.78
TQEX
05/01/2024
20,000
62.399973
1,247,999.46
AQEU
Total
1,867,409
62.118064
115,999,831.83
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
