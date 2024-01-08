Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 2 to January 5, 2024:

Transaction
Date

Total daily
volume (number
of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC Code)

02/01/2024

302,916

61.974199

18,772,976.46

XPAR

02/01/2024

120,000

61.981300

7,437,756.00

CEUX

02/01/2024

25,000

61.973026

1,549,325.65

TQEX

02/01/2024

20,000

61.994352

1,239,887.04

AQEU

03/01/2024

306,584

61.496675

18,853,896.61

XPAR

03/01/2024

120,000

61.491296

7,378,955.52

CEUX

03/01/2024

25,000

61.490497

1,537,262.43

TQEX

03/01/2024

20,000

61.492265

1,229,845.30

AQEU

04/01/2024

298,187

62.608172

18,668,942.98

XPAR

04/01/2024

120,000

62.612355

7,513,482.60

CEUX

04/01/2024

25,000

62.611461

1,565,286.53

TQEX

04/01/2024

20,000

62.613543

1,252,270.86

AQEU

05/01/2024

299,722

62.404759

18,704,079.18

XPAR

05/01/2024

120,000

62.399012

7,487,881.44

CEUX

05/01/2024

25,000

62.399351

1,559,983.78

TQEX

05/01/2024

20,000

62.399973

1,247,999.46

AQEU

Total

1,867,409

62.118064

115,999,831.83

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note
The terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).