Download the Press Release (PDF)

Algiers, 8 April 2024 - TotalEnergies and SONATRACH have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the aim of concluding a hydrocarbon contract in the north-east Timimoun region, under the aegis of Law n°19-13 governing hydrocarbon activities.



This Memorandum of Understanding outlines the realization of a work program for the appraisal and development of gas resources in the North-East Timimoun region, in synergy with existing processing facilities for production from the Timimoun field, to reduce costs and emissions.



"This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our shared willingness to expand our strategic partnership with SONATRACH", said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Middle East & North Africa, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

Earlier this year, TotalEnergies and SONATRACH have extended their cooperation in the field of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by extending their contractual relationship until 2025. In 2025, SONATRACH will thus be delivering two million tonnes of LNG to TotalEnergies at the port of Fos-Cavaou, near Marseille, which will contribute directly to the security of energy supply in France and Europe.

