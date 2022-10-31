Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:34 2022-10-31 am EDT
54.94 EUR   +0.64%
Brazil: TotalEnergies Announces Oil Discovery in the Sépia Area

10/31/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Download the Press Release (pdf - 157 KB).

Paris, October 31, 2022 - TotalEnergies announces an oil discovery by the Pedunculo well, located in the north-west of the Sépia oil field, approximately 250 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This discovery lies within the Sépia Coparticipated Area, which covers the Sépia Transfer of Rights (ToR) contract (Petrobras, 100%) and the Sepia ToR Surplus Production Sharing Contract awarded in December 2021 to Petrobras (30%), TotalEnergies (28%), QatarEnergy (21%) and Petronas (21%), with Pre-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) as manager.

The Sépia Co-participated Area is operated by Petrobras, with a stake of 51.9%. TotalEnergies holds 19.2% net interest, alongside QatarEnergy (14.4%) and Petronas (14.4%). The Sépia shared reservoir is currently producing 170,000 barrels of oil per day.

"This is excellent news, just a few months after concluding our entry into the world-class Sépia field in Brazil, where we are already benefitting from the production performance from the first FPSO," said David Mendelson, Senior Vice President, Americas at TotalEnergies Exploration & Production. "The resources confirmed by the Pedunculo well appear to exceed pre-drill expectations and add to the potential for future development of the area. Thanks to their exceptional productivity and the innovative technologies used in their developments, these resources fully fit in TotalEnergies' low-cost, low-emission oil portfolio."

The well was drilled at a water depth of approximately 2,200 meters. The net thickness of the well's oil column is one of the highest ever recorded in Brazil. Operations to characterize the reservoir and measure the extent of the discovery are ongoing.

***

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies SE published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 257 B - -
Net income 2022 28 168 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 821 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,00x
Yield 2022 6,40%
Capitalization 138 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 54,28 $
Average target price 64,81 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE22.32%138 193
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY6.77%2 033 158
SHELL PLC49.12%199 331
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-5.76%121 983
EQUINOR ASA59.96%115 963
PETROBRAS14.48%84 109