  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:25 2022-10-10 am EDT
51.70 EUR   -1.71%
05:14aCGT union rejects TotalEnergies' offer to start wage talks only if strikes end
RE
05:03aDirector at French power group EDF: clients are coming back to EDF in France
RE
04:34aTotalEnergies, ExxonMobil Unit's Workers to Continue Strike at French Refineries
MT
CGT union rejects TotalEnergies' offer to start wage talks only if strikes end

10/10/2022 | 05:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers on strike gather in front of the TotalEnergies oil refinery in Gonfreville-l'Orcher

PARIS (Reuters) - The offer made by TotalEnergies to engage in wage talks this month only if the strikes staged by the CGT union at some of its production sites come to an end, is a form of "blackmail", the union said on Monday.

The workers currently on strike must "retain the possibility to continue or not their strike movement", the union said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 267 B - -
Net income 2022 29 488 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,62x
Yield 2022 6,09%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 51,42 $
Average target price 63,30 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE17.86%129 914
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.61%2 105 957
SHELL PLC44.62%186 148
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.59%125 837
EQUINOR ASA61.51%113 817
PETROBRAS18.21%89 573