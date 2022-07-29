CapturePoint proposes new carbon capture facility for Louisiana

July 29 (Reuters) - Privately-backed CapturePoint LLC has
submitted an application to build a carbon capture storage
facility in Rapides Parish, Louisiana, roughly 90 miles north of
Lafayette, according to a filing with the Environmental
Protection Agency.
The application, a so-called "Class VI well permit" required
to permanently sequester carbon, was filed in June, a company
spokesperson said, declining to comment on the size or scope of
the project.
The development is one of several proposed in Louisiana,
which would take emissions from refineries and industrial
facilities and store them underground.
Many energy companies have viewed carbon capture as a way to
lower greenhouse gas emissions, but the projects also face
resistance from environmental groups, which would rather see a
move away from fossil fuels altogether.
Several other carbon capture projects are proposed for
Louisiana, including one by Occidental Petroleum in
Allen, and a joint venture between TotalEnergies, a
unit of Sempra Energy, Mitsui & Co, and
Mitsubishi Corporation at the Cameron LNG facility.
Louisiana is in the process of obtaining enforcement
authority for Class VI wells from the EPA, which would speed up
the approval of projects. The state does not currently have a
time estimate for when that might be granted, a spokesperson for
Louisiana's Department of Natural Resources said.
The EPA only has two active Class VI well permits, both for
Archer Daniels Midland in Illinois, and around two dozen
pending permits.
Allen, Texas-based CapturePoint currently has enhanced oil
recovery operations, which injects carbon into old wells to
boost production, and carbon pipelines.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; editing by Diane Craft)