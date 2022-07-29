Log in
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-07-29 am EDT
49.76 EUR   +3.47%
02:05pCapturePoint proposes new carbon capture facility for Louisiana
RE
12:56pExxon, Chevron post record profits on surging oil prices
RE
12:42pBig oil's Q2 profits hit record $50 billion - with BP yet to come
RE
CapturePoint proposes new carbon capture facility for Louisiana

07/29/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
July 29 (Reuters) - Privately-backed CapturePoint LLC has submitted an application to build a carbon capture storage facility in Rapides Parish, Louisiana, roughly 90 miles north of Lafayette, according to a filing with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The application, a so-called "Class VI well permit" required to permanently sequester carbon, was filed in June, a company spokesperson said, declining to comment on the size or scope of the project.

The development is one of several proposed in Louisiana, which would take emissions from refineries and industrial facilities and store them underground.

Many energy companies have viewed carbon capture as a way to lower greenhouse gas emissions, but the projects also face resistance from environmental groups, which would rather see a move away from fossil fuels altogether.

Several other carbon capture projects are proposed for Louisiana, including one by Occidental Petroleum in Allen, and a joint venture between TotalEnergies, a unit of Sempra Energy, Mitsui & Co, and Mitsubishi Corporation at the Cameron LNG facility.

Louisiana is in the process of obtaining enforcement authority for Class VI wells from the EPA, which would speed up the approval of projects. The state does not currently have a time estimate for when that might be granted, a spokesperson for Louisiana's Department of Natural Resources said.

The EPA only has two active Class VI well permits, both for Archer Daniels Midland in Illinois, and around two dozen pending permits.

Allen, Texas-based CapturePoint currently has enhanced oil recovery operations, which injects carbon into old wells to boost production, and carbon pipelines.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.73% 3948 Delayed Quote.8.90%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. -0.32% 2925.5 Delayed Quote.7.77%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 4.76% 65.6299 Delayed Quote.116.56%
SEMPRA ENERGY 1.26% 165.65 Delayed Quote.20.92%
TOTALENERGIES SE 3.47% 49.76 Real-time Quote.7.75%
