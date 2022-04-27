Chevron, Staatsolie sign production sharing contract for Surinam's Block 7

PARAMARIBO, April 27 (Reuters) - Suriname's state firm
Staatsolie and a unit of Chevron Corp have signed a
production sharing contract for exploring and producing oil at
an offshore block, the companies said on Wednesday, expanding
their cooperation in the South American country.
Surinam is a small onshore crude producer, but the South
American country has yet to confirm up to 4 billion barrels of
estimated oil and gas resources after discoveries by European,
Asian and U.S. companies, before starting offshore output.
Following an auction by Staatsolie in 2021, where Chevron,
TotalEnergies and Qatar Petroleum won
exploration rights in several blocks, the state firm is
expanding partnerships to ramp up exploration in the promising
shallow water basin, located near oil producers Brazil and
Guyana.
Chevron's Suriname unit in December transferred a third of
its 60%-equity interest in another block off the country's coast
to a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, creating a three-party
group with Staatsolie. Earlier last year, Staatsolie and Chevron
had signed a 30-year production sharing contract for that area,
the Block 5.
The new contract with Chevron for Block 7, in the west of
the country's shallow offshore area, was signed on Tuesday,
leaving Chevron with an 80%-stake in the project for
exploration, development and production, and Staatsolie with the
remaining 20%, the companies said in releases.
"We look forward to working together with our partner and
supporting the development of Suriname's energy sector through
this exploration program," Chevron said.
Costs in an eight-year exploration phase will be carried by
Chevron, the area's operator. The contract also states that the
U.S. firm must give preference to materials, services and
products offered by Surinamese companies, Staatsolie said.
Chevron also holds 33.3% of Block 42 off the country's coast
with partners KE Suriname BV and a unit of U.S. Hess Corp
.
(Reporting by Ank Kuipers in Paramaribo and Marianna Parraga in
Houston
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)