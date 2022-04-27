Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
04/27 11:38:33 am EDT
45.13 EUR   +0.84%
12:38pChevron, Staatsolie sign production sharing contract for Surinam's Block 7
RE
04:35aTotalEnergies Acquires Core Solar for Undisclosed Sum
MT
03:59aUmicore Inks Battery Materials Supply Agreement with Stellantis, TotalEnergies, Mercedes-Benz JV
MT
Chevron, Staatsolie sign production sharing contract for Surinam's Block 7

04/27/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
PARAMARIBO, April 27 (Reuters) - Suriname's state firm Staatsolie and a unit of Chevron Corp have signed a production sharing contract for exploring and producing oil at an offshore block, the companies said on Wednesday, expanding their cooperation in the South American country.

Surinam is a small onshore crude producer, but the South American country has yet to confirm up to 4 billion barrels of estimated oil and gas resources after discoveries by European, Asian and U.S. companies, before starting offshore output.

Following an auction by Staatsolie in 2021, where Chevron, TotalEnergies and Qatar Petroleum won exploration rights in several blocks, the state firm is expanding partnerships to ramp up exploration in the promising shallow water basin, located near oil producers Brazil and Guyana.

Chevron's Suriname unit in December transferred a third of its 60%-equity interest in another block off the country's coast to a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, creating a three-party group with Staatsolie. Earlier last year, Staatsolie and Chevron had signed a 30-year production sharing contract for that area, the Block 5.

The new contract with Chevron for Block 7, in the west of the country's shallow offshore area, was signed on Tuesday, leaving Chevron with an 80%-stake in the project for exploration, development and production, and Staatsolie with the remaining 20%, the companies said in releases.

"We look forward to working together with our partner and supporting the development of Suriname's energy sector through this exploration program," Chevron said.

Costs in an eight-year exploration phase will be carried by Chevron, the area's operator. The contract also states that the U.S. firm must give preference to materials, services and products offered by Surinamese companies, Staatsolie said.

Chevron also holds 33.3% of Block 42 off the country's coast with partners KE Suriname BV and a unit of U.S. Hess Corp . (Reporting by Ank Kuipers in Paramaribo and Marianna Parraga in Houston Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.60% 157.46 Delayed Quote.33.39%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.52% 5.2712 Delayed Quote.-17.63%
HESS CORPORATION 2.46% 103.95 Delayed Quote.37.08%
KE HOLDINGS INC. 2.13% 13.01 Delayed Quote.-36.43%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.35% 103.603 Delayed Quote.31.30%
SHELL PLC -1.53% 2188 End-of-day quote.34.91%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.84% 45.13 Real-time Quote.0.28%
WTI -1.72% 100.174 Delayed Quote.30.59%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 237 B - -
Net income 2022 25 297 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,26x
Yield 2022 6,42%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 92,4%
