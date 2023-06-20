Decarbonizing Industry in France: TotalEnergies to Supply Certified Sustainable Biomethane to Saint-Gobain

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) has signed a 100 GW biomethane purchase agreement with Saint-Gobain France for a three-year period starting in 2024.

The biomethane will be produced by TotalEnergies at its BioBéarn biomethane plant, which came on stream at the beginning of the year and whose production is certified sustainable by ISCC1 under the highest sustainability criteria of the European Union REDII Directive. TotalEnergies is one of the very first producers to obtain this certification in France.

By acquiring the Guarantees of Origin, and thanks to their sustainable certification, Saint-Gobain will be able to attest, within the framework of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme, to the decarbonization of its energy consumption in France. This contract is also an example of a purely commercial sale, i.e., non-subsidized, of biomethane.

“With this contract, TotalEnergies is supporting Saint-Gobain in its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in France, in line with TotalEnergies' ambition to help its customers decarbonize their activities. It is also a first step towards the emergence in Europe of a merchant biomethane market, allowing the development of production without public subsidies," said Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies. "This contract is also in line with our ambition to actively participate in the development of biogas in France, and more widely in the world.”

"The signing of this contract opens up promising prospects for biomethane players to develop infrastructures on the French territory. This first for Saint-Gobain in France demonstrates the intention to diversify the sourcing of decarbonized energy, supporting the development and viability of new local energy networks. This decarbonized energy supply is also part of Saint-Gobain's commitment to reduce its CO2 emissions by 33% (from scopes 1 and 2) by 2030 compared with 2017, and to reach carbon neutrality by 2050", said Thierry Fournier, General Director of Saint-Gobain France.

TotalEnergies and biogas

TotalEnergies is a leading company in the European biogas segment, with production capacity of 1.1 TWh. The Company aims to become a major player in the international market by joining forces with innovative or market-leading partners such as Clean Energy, Veolia, and Ductor. It operates throughout the value chain, from project development to the marketing of this renewable gas and its byproducts, including biofertilizers and bioCO 2 . TotalEnergies aims to produce 20 TWh per year by 2030, equivalent to the average annual gas needs of four million French consumers and a reduction in CO 2 emissions of around four million tons.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group’s commitment is guided by its purpose,

“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€51.2 billion in sales in 2022

168,000 employees, locations in 75 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

1 International Sustainability & Carbon Certification

