Denmark: TotalEnergies Obtains Two CO2 Storage Licenses in the Danish North Sea

Paris, February 6, 2023 - TotalEnergies has been awarded two licenses to explore CO 2 storage potential in the Danish North Sea. The licenses are located 250 kilometers off the west coast of Denmark and cover an area of 2,118 km2.

The acreage includes the Harald gas fields, currently operated by TotalEnergies, for which the Company is already assessing CO 2 storage opportunities within the framework of the Bifrost project, as well as a saline aquifer that could increase CO 2 storage volumes and bring a competitive solution to the market.

Alongside state-owned Nordsøfonden (20%), TotalEnergies (80%) will be the future operator of the offshore CO2 storage licenses. The Company will carry out evaluation and appraisal work to develop a project that could ultimately transport and permanently store more than 5 Mt CO 2 /year, by repurposing existing infrastructure in the Danish North Sea and building new facilities.

"TotalEnergies is pleased to have been awarded these two CO 2 storage licenses in Denmark. With its large geological storage potential and its proximity to major industrial emitters in Central Europe, Denmark can play a leading role in carbon capture and storage on the continent," said Arnaud Le Foll, Senior Vice President New Business - Carbon Neutrality at TotalEnergies. "With the Northern Lights project under construction in Norway and projects under development in the Netherlands and the UK, the North Sea area will be the main contributor to our objective of 10 Mt/y of CO 2 storage by 2030 and to the decarbonization of the European economy."

