Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:32:01 2023-02-06 am EST
55.78 EUR   -1.01%
10:20aDenmark : TotalEnergies Obtains Two CO2 Storage Licenses in the Danish North Sea
PU
08:35aTotalEnergies Entrusts Jean-Christophe Rufin with an Independent Mission to Assess the Humanitarian Situation in Cabo Delgado Province
AQ
08:35aTotalEnergies Statement on its Investments in India
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Denmark: TotalEnergies Obtains Two CO2 Storage Licenses in the Danish North Sea

02/06/2023 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Download the Press Release (pdf - 438 KB)

Paris, February 6, 2023 - TotalEnergies has been awarded two licenses to explore CO2 storage potential in the Danish North Sea. The licenses are located 250 kilometers off the west coast of Denmark and cover an area of 2,118 km2.

The acreage includes the Harald gas fields, currently operated by TotalEnergies, for which the Company is already assessing CO2 storage opportunities within the framework of the Bifrost project, as well as a saline aquifer that could increase CO2 storage volumes and bring a competitive solution to the market.

Alongside state-owned Nordsøfonden (20%), TotalEnergies (80%) will be the future operator of the offshore CO2 storage licenses. The Company will carry out evaluation and appraisal work to develop a project that could ultimately transport and permanently store more than 5 Mt CO2/year, by repurposing existing infrastructure in the Danish North Sea and building new facilities.

"TotalEnergies is pleased to have been awarded these two CO2 storage licenses in Denmark. With its large geological storage potential and its proximity to major industrial emitters in Central Europe, Denmark can play a leading role in carbon capture and storage on the continent," said Arnaud Le Foll, Senior Vice President New Business - Carbon Neutrality at TotalEnergies. "With the Northern Lights project under construction in Norway and projects under development in the Netherlands and the UK, the North Sea area will be the main contributor to our objective of 10 Mt/y of CO2 storage by 2030 and to the decarbonization of the European economy."

***

Attachments

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies SE published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 15:19:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
10:20aDenmark : TotalEnergies Obtains Two CO2 Storage Licenses in the Danish North Sea
PU
08:35aTotalEnergies Entrusts Jean-Christophe Rufin with an Independent Mission to Assess the ..
AQ
08:35aTotalEnergies Statement on its Investments in India
AQ
08:35aTotalEnergies Sells Stake in Renewable Portfolio to Credit Agricole Assurances
AQ
07:54aU.S. employment weighs on markets
MS
07:21aGerman gas cavern filler THE books capacity to avoid winter squeeze
RE
07:17aTotalenergies Se : Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulati..
BU
03:36aDenmark awards first CO2 storage licences in the North Sea
RE
01:55aIndia's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 bln
RE
02/05India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 255 B - -
Net income 2022 25 686 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,89x
Yield 2022 6,36%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 61,15 $
Average target price 72,31 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE-3.92%150 929
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.49%1 881 114
SHELL PLC3.78%203 386
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.85%134 819
EQUINOR ASA-14.77%93 352
PETROBRAS1.27%67 523