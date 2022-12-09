Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-12-09 am EST
56.29 EUR   -0.92%
Dow Jones Sustainability World Index Adds TotalEnergies, Canadian Pacific and Moody's

12/09/2022 | 06:28pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday announced changes to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

TotalEnergies SE, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Moody's Corp. will join the index, replacing Caterpillar Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Northrop Grumman Corp., S&P Dow Jones Indices said. The changes will be effective Dec. 19.

Dow Jones Sustainability World Index is one of several Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, which aim to measure the performance of companies using environmental, social and governance criteria, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

The changes follow the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices rebalancing and reconstitution, according to the company. As a result of the review, the top three largest companies based on free-float market capitalization have been added to and deleted from the index, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1828ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -1.16% 107.77 Delayed Quote.19.85%
CATERPILLAR INC. -1.57% 227.29 Delayed Quote.9.94%
MOODY'S CORPORATION -0.65% 287.97 Delayed Quote.-25.79%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION -2.15% 528.94 Delayed Quote.36.65%
SANOFI -0.30% 88.73 Real-time Quote.0.17%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.92% 56.29 Real-time Quote.26.13%
WTI -0.79% 71.473 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 259 B - -
Net income 2022 28 099 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,49x
Yield 2022 6,32%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
