Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:07 2022-10-04 am EDT
50.97 EUR   +2.43%
09:04aDrone activity reported near North Sea gas field, Danish police say
RE
08:43aFrench refinery strikes are timed to hit hard
RE
08:38aETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Surge Pre-Bell Ahead of Job Openings, Factory Orders Report
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Drone activity reported near North Sea gas field, Danish police say

10/04/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish police have over the weekend received reports of drone activity near the Roar gas field in the North Sea, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Roar field is next to Denmark's largest gas field, Tyra, both of which are operated by TotalEnergies.

Denmark has, like some other countries in the region, raised its emergency preparedness level for its power and gas sector after several countries said two Russian pipelines to Europe leaking gas into the Baltic Sea had been subject to sabotage.

The French energy company said last week it had observed "unauthorized drone activity" near one of its other offshore oil and gas installations in the North Sea, the Halfdan B field.

TotalEnergies could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.08% 90.69 Delayed Quote.12.85%
TOTALENERGIES SE 2.45% 50.97 Real-time Quote.11.49%
WTI 2.12% 85.188 Delayed Quote.10.63%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
09:04aDrone activity reported near North Sea gas field, Danish police say
RE
08:43aFrench refinery strikes are timed to hit hard
RE
08:38aETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Surge Pre-Bell Ahead of Job Openings, Factory Ord..
MT
08:27aUgandan opposition figure Bobi Wine objects to oil pipeline
AQ
06:56aTotalEnergies strengthens its sustainable mobility development activities
AQ
05:53aTotalEnergies, Holcim Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Decarbonize Belgium Cement Pl..
MT
05:38aValaris Says it won New Contracts, Extensions With Associated Backlog of $95 Million
MT
05:21aTotalEnergies Faces Eighth Day Of Disruptions Amid Ongoing Strikes At Four French Refin..
MT
03:54aAfreximbank approves $200 million for crude pipelin..
RE
03:37aFrench refinery strike continues at four sites for eighth day
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 268 B - -
Net income 2022 29 297 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,40x
Yield 2022 6,39%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 48,95 $
Average target price 63,24 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE11.49%123 674
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.85%2 091 388
SHELL PLC41.79%186 522
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-7.20%125 419
EQUINOR ASA56.95%110 336
PETROBRAS13.11%86 593