Shares of energy companies ticked up amid hopes for more generous payouts from flush drillers.

French oil major TotalEnergies said it would lift its 2023 dividend and increase payouts this year, joining other energy companies such as Shell, BP and Equinor in splashing out on shareholder returns. Oil futures pared gains after official U.S. data revealed a weekly climb of more than 5 million barrels in domestic crude inventories, declines in gasoline and distillate stockpiles, and a rise back to record U.S. oil production.

Woodside Energy and Santos have pulled the plug on merger talks that could have created a gas company worth some $57 billion, as a wave of global energy mergers slowed.

