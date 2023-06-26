Download the Press Release (PDF)

Paris, June 26, 2023 - TotalEnergies announces the signature of a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Gentari Renewables Sdn Bhd, the clean energy solutions company of Petronas, to develop renewable energy projects in the Asia Pacific region. Already collaborating in the upstream sector in 8 countries around the world, this agreement further strengthens TotalEnergies' partnership with Petronas in the energy transition.

This agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Energy Asia Conference in Kuala Lumpur by Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific for Exploration & Production and Renewables, and Sushil Purohit, Chief Executive Officer of Gentari, in the presence of Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies and Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik, Gentari Chairman as well as Petronas President and Group CEO.

Under this agreement, TotalEnergies and Gentari will jointly develop the 100MW Pleasant Hills Solar Project in Queensland, Australia, to supply low-carbon electricity to the Roma field's gas production and processing facilities. TotalEnergies and Gentari's parent company, Petronas, each hold a 27.5% stake in Gladstone LNG.

"We are pleased to join forces with our long-standing partner Petronas, through Gentari, to deploy renewable energies in Asia-Pacific and decarbonize our own facilities leveraging on our respective strengths: through this Strategic Collaboration Agreement, we are paving the way for very concrete action plans ranging from implementing best practices to eliminate methane emissions, to energy efficiency and electrification with low carbon power", commented Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific for Exploration & Production and Renewables at TotalEnergies. "The 100MW Pleasant Hills Solar Project, which will contribute to lowering the emissions of Gladstone LNG, is a first material implementation of this agreement."

"To achieve our joint decarbonization goals, it is critical to harness all our capabilities, capacity and resources efficiently. This includes optimizing our existing partnerships and working to decarbonize our own business entities. Gentari's latest partnership with TotalEnergies therefore, will provide a new momentum in our net-zero efforts, and to build the right ecosystem for growth in clean energy and net zero solutions," commented Sushil Purohit, CEO of Gentari.



