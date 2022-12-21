Advanced search
Eni/Total venture finds more gas off Cyprus - report

12/21/2022 | 02:49am EST
NICOSIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A consortium of Italy's Eni and TotalEnergies has found more natural gas at a prospect off Cyprus, a Cypriot newspaper reported on Wednesday.

An estimated preliminary quantity of 2.0-3.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas was found at the Zeus 1 well in an offshore area known as Block 6, Kathimerini Cyprus reported on its website.

An announcement was possible as early as Wednesday, the newspaper reported. Reuters has sought comment from Cyprus's energy ministry.

The east Mediterranean has yielded some of the largest natural gas discoveries worldwide in the past decade.

The consortium in August reported an estimated 2.5 tcf discovery in the Cronos-1 well, which is also in Block 6.

The European Union is seeking alternative sources to Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. (Reporting by Michele Kambas Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 258 B - -
Net income 2022 28 137 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,62x
Yield 2022 6,16%
Capitalization 152 B 152 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 60,89 $
Average target price 68,49 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE28.39%151 856
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.59%1 809 431
SHELL PLC42.28%195 288
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.15%125 996
EQUINOR ASA53.31%115 718
GAZPROM-42.32%68 356