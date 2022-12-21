Eni/Total venture finds more gas off Cyprus - report

NICOSIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A consortium of Italy's Eni
and TotalEnergies has found more natural gas
at a prospect off Cyprus, a Cypriot newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
An estimated preliminary quantity of 2.0-3.5 trillion cubic
feet (tcf) of natural gas was found at the Zeus 1 well in an
offshore area known as Block 6, Kathimerini Cyprus reported on
its website.
An announcement was possible as early as Wednesday, the
newspaper reported. Reuters has sought comment from Cyprus's
energy ministry.
The east Mediterranean has yielded some of the largest
natural gas discoveries worldwide in the past decade.
The consortium in August reported an estimated 2.5 tcf
discovery in the Cronos-1 well, which is also in Block 6.
The European Union is seeking alternative sources to Russian
gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas
Editing by Mark Potter)