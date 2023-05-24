Europe's south needs to realise its high solar potential: Maguire

LITTLETON, Colorado, May 23 (Reuters) - Solar power is a
key driver of Europe's energy transition away from fossil fuels,
with solar capacity growing by more than twice the pace of wind
capacity since 2018 as governments and utilities across the
region accelerate green energy roll-outs.
Installed solar capacity in Europe has jumped by 88% since
2018, dwarfing the 35% rise in wind capacity over the same
period, and in 2022 accounted for 24% of Europe's clean energy
generation, versus wind's 26%, data from think tank Ember shows.
Further rapid growth in solar capacity is expected in the
coming years thanks to massive government support, and could
result in solar power overtaking wind as the primary source of
Europe's clean electricity within the coming decade.
However, nearly 60% of Europe's installed solar capacity is
located in northern European countries such as Germany, The
Netherlands, France, Belgium and Scandinavia, which are often
cloudy and have reduced daylight during winter, which results in
relatively low solar power yields compared to other areas.
As a result, much of the next phase of growth in Europe's
solar capacity is likely to take place across the southern parts
of the continent, which are better suited than the north for
large scale solar power generation thanks to far more year-round
sunshine, and often more land that can be used for utility-scale
solar plants.
FULL POTENTIAL
A useful measure of how suitable an area is for solar power
production is the so-called practical solar photovoltaic (PV)
output potential (PVOUT).
The PVOUT metric is a measurement of the power output
achievable by a typical utility-scale PV system, taking into
account local land use constraints and the amount of solar
radiation available to generate power.
According to the Global Solar Atlas, "the PVOUT represents
the amount of power generated per unit of the installed PV
capacity over the long-term, and is measured in kilowatthours
per installed kilowatt-peak of the system capacity (kWh/kWp)."
A ranking of European countries by this metric shows that
Spain has nearly 50% greater solar potential than Germany, which
is by far the region's largest solar producer.
Spain's PVOUT reading of 4.41 kWh/kWp is the highest in
Europe, and compares to 2.96 for Germany, 2.86 for The
Netherlands, and 2.84 for Denmark and Sweden, according to data
published by the World Bank and SolarGIS.
In 2022, Spain had 20.52 gigawatts (GW) of installed solar
power, according to Ember. That compares to more than 66GW in
Germany, and 22.6 GW in The Netherlands.
However, Spain's capacity growth of 190% since 2018 is among
the highest in the continent, and the country's growth pace
looks set to continue exceeding the regional average thanks to
new and more aggressive climate-related ambitions being
considered by the Spanish government.
Expanded solar capacity is a key feature of those plans,
with French energy firm TotalEnergies announcing this
week that it received environmental permits for 3 gigawatts of
solar capacity across 48 planned plants in the Madrid, Murcia
and Aragon regions.
Neighbour Portugal, which also scored highly in terms of
PVOUT, is also planning rapid renewable energy expansion, with
the country's largest utility EDP in March saying it
will spend 25 billion euros ($27 billion) over four years to
nearly double its renewable energy capacity to 33 gigawatts (GW)
by 2026.
Andorra, Greece, Italy and Bulgaria also have relatively
high PVOUT scores thanks to abundant sunshine as well as
suitable pockets of land that could be deployed for use as solar
farms, and are all expected to see large government support for
solar projects in the coming years.
In combination, these batches of projects could help push
southern Europe's share of solar capacity sharply higher from
the roughly 26% share of Europe's total capacity in 2022, and
help put the south on the map as a key new frontier for Europe's
solar power generation over the coming decades.
<The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.>
(By Gavin Maguire; Editing by Christopher Cushing)