  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-07-18 am EDT
48.65 EUR   +2.34%
09:48aCompanies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
06:25aTOTALENERGIES : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
07/15UAE, France to agree diesel deal as UAE leader heads to Paris
RE
France, UAE sign energy cooperation deal

07/18/2022 | 11:35am EDT
PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - The governments of France and the United Arab Emirates signed on Monday a strategic agreement to cooperate in the energy sector, the French government said. The partnership aimed to identify joint investment projects in France, the UAE or elsewhere in the sectors of hydrogen, renewable and nuclear energy, the French government said in a statement.

"In the currently uncertain energy context, this agreement will pave the way for a stable long-term framework for cooperation, opening the way for new industrial contracts," it added.

The deal coincides with the visit to Paris of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan between July 17-19, his first overseas state visit since taking over from his half-brother in May. (Reporting by Dominque Vidalon and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE 1.50% 11.198 Real-time Quote.-15.23%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.65% 3.7313 Delayed Quote.-11.28%
TOTALENERGIES SE 2.34% 48.645 Real-time Quote.6.51%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.673 Delayed Quote.0.01%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 270 B - -
Net income 2022 30 312 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 799 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,22x
Yield 2022 6,19%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 47,97 $
Average target price 64,38 $
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE6.51%122 971
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY13.53%2 163 776
SHELL PLC22.95%173 466
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-0.29%129 354
EQUINOR ASA38.47%102 966
PJSC GAZPROM-42.32%80 544