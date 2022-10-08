France has no plans yet for rationing at petrol stations - minister

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The French government will not
ration petrol for drivers or restrict the use of petrol
stations in response to supply problems linked to refinery
strikes, a French government official said on Saturday.
"We haven't reached this point yet", said Environment
Minister Christophe Bechu in an interview with franceinfo radio
when asked if the government would impose any national measures
beyond a ban to fill jerry cans in some places.
Roughly one in five petrol stations throughout France is not
being supplied as it should and strategic oil reserves are
likely to be used at the weekend as the strikes at TotalEnergies
facilities head into their eleventh day.
A walkout by CGT trade union members at TotalEnergies mainly
over pay has disrupted operations at two refineries and two
storage facilities, and two Exxon Mobil refineries have
faced similar problems since Sept 20.
"We are calling on peoples' calm and sense of
responsibility", the minister said, adding that he believed the
situation would ease over the next few days.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel. Editing by Jane Merriman)