France not yet planning to ration petrol despite refinery strikes

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The French government will not
ration petrol for drivers or restrict the use of service
stations in response to supply problems linked to refinery
strikes, Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday.
"We haven't reached this point yet," Bechu told franceinfo
radio when asked if the government would impose any national
measures beyond bans in some places on filling jerry cans.
"We are calling on people's calm and sense of
responsibility," the minister said, adding that he believed the
situation would ease over the next few days.
With the strikes at TotalEnergies facilities
heading into their 11th day, roughly one in five French petrol
stations are not being supplied as usual and strategic oil
reserves are likely to be used this weekend.
A walkout by CGT trade union members at TotalEnergies -
mainly over pay - has disrupted operations at two refineries and
two storage facilities, and two Exxon Mobil refineries
have faced similar problems since Sept. 20.
"Nothing has moved on, the strikes were continued this
morning," a CGT representative at TotalEnergies told Reuters.
He said the union would make a new appeal on Saturday to
TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne to open
negotiations ahead of formal wage talks in November, and that
the union had not given up on any of its demands.
A CGT representative at Exxon Mobil also said the strikes at
two of the U.S. company's two French refineries were continuing
on Saturday morning and would likely last through the weekend,
with new talks with management planned on Monday.
