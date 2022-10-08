Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-10-07 am EDT
52.60 EUR   +2.59%
04:37aFrance not yet planning to ration petrol despite refinery strikes
RE
03:12aFrance has no plans yet for rationing at petrol stations - minister
RE
10/07Around 10% of Paris petrol stations having problems getting enough supplies -French govt
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France not yet planning to ration petrol despite refinery strikes

10/08/2022 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The French government will not ration petrol for drivers or restrict the use of service stations in response to supply problems linked to refinery strikes, Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday.

"We haven't reached this point yet," Bechu told franceinfo radio when asked if the government would impose any national measures beyond bans in some places on filling jerry cans.

"We are calling on people's calm and sense of responsibility," the minister said, adding that he believed the situation would ease over the next few days.

With the strikes at TotalEnergies facilities heading into their 11th day, roughly one in five French petrol stations are not being supplied as usual and strategic oil reserves are likely to be used this weekend.

A walkout by CGT trade union members at TotalEnergies - mainly over pay - has disrupted operations at two refineries and two storage facilities, and two Exxon Mobil refineries have faced similar problems since Sept. 20.

"Nothing has moved on, the strikes were continued this morning," a CGT representative at TotalEnergies told Reuters.

He said the union would make a new appeal on Saturday to TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne to open negotiations ahead of formal wage talks in November, and that the union had not given up on any of its demands.

A CGT representative at Exxon Mobil also said the strikes at two of the U.S. company's two French refineries were continuing on Saturday morning and would likely last through the weekend, with new talks with management planned on Monday. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Catherine Evans and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.01% 101.03 Delayed Quote.65.11%
TOTALENERGIES SE 2.59% 52.6 Real-time Quote.17.86%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
04:37aFrance not yet planning to ration petrol despite refinery strikes
RE
03:12aFrance has no plans yet for rationing at petrol stations - minister
RE
10/07Around 10% of Paris petrol stations having problems getting enough supplies -French gov..
RE
10/07Shippers focus on LNG, biofuels, methanol to meet emissions targets
RE
10/07Energy Transition - Is It Time for Africa to Talk Tough?
AQ
10/06Battery maker ACC pick Stellantis' Comau for role in French gigafactory
RE
10/06Totalenergies : Document AMF CP. 2022E865277
PU
10/06EUROPE POWER-Spot prices lifted by falling wind supply
RE
10/06TOTALENERGIES : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/06Explainer-Israel, Lebanon closing in on maritime border deal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 267 B - -
Net income 2022 29 488 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,62x
Yield 2022 6,09%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 51,42 $
Average target price 63,30 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE17.86%129 914
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.61%2 105 957
SHELL PLC44.62%186 158
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.59%125 837
EQUINOR ASA61.51%113 817
PETROBRAS18.21%89 573