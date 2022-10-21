France's EDF says wage talks over, draft agreement with staff

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France's EDF's said
on Friday wage talks with unions were over, adding a draft
agreement had been sent out to staff for consultation, reacting
to earlier French media reports saying a deal had been agreed
upon.
"The wage talks are over ...," an EDF spokesperson told
Reuters.
Weeks of strikes at EDF which have affected up to almost one
third of the company's nuclear reactors, putting an extra strain
on France's nuclear output which is already expected to hit a
30-year low this year because of a record number of reactor
outages due to corrosion issues and planned maintenance.
According to earlier French media reports, management and
unions had agreed on a deal, adding the text still needed to be
voted by workers.
But a source close to the CFDT union told Reuters no
agreement had been struck yet, adding nothing would be signed
until Monday.
"There will be a last session (of talks) Monday," the source
said.
If the strike soon comes to an end at EDF, it will be the
second industrial action in the energy sector resolved over a
short period of time.
The number of TotalEnergies' French refineries
still on strike fell to two on Thursday from a peak of five and
the country's petrol stations are being filled up again, as a
near-month-long wave of industrial action over pay appeared to
run out of steam.
