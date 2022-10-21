Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
52.97 EUR   +0.02%
11:55aFrance's EDF says wage talks over, draft agreement with staff
RE
08:18aSunPower Named a Winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Home Renovation Awards
AQ
05:54aMozambique's first LNG exports to Europe seen by early November
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France's EDF says wage talks over, draft agreement with staff

10/21/2022 | 11:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France's EDF's said on Friday wage talks with unions were over, adding a draft agreement had been sent out to staff for consultation, reacting to earlier French media reports saying a deal had been agreed upon.

"The wage talks are over ...," an EDF spokesperson told Reuters.

Weeks of strikes at EDF which have affected up to almost one third of the company's nuclear reactors, putting an extra strain on France's nuclear output which is already expected to hit a 30-year low this year because of a record number of reactor outages due to corrosion issues and planned maintenance.

According to earlier French media reports, management and unions had agreed on a deal, adding the text still needed to be voted by workers.

But a source close to the CFDT union told Reuters no agreement had been struck yet, adding nothing would be signed until Monday.

"There will be a last session (of talks) Monday," the source said.

If the strike soon comes to an end at EDF, it will be the second industrial action in the energy sector resolved over a short period of time.

The number of TotalEnergies' French refineries still on strike fell to two on Thursday from a peak of five and the country's petrol stations are being filled up again, as a near-month-long wave of industrial action over pay appeared to run out of steam. (Reporting by Tangi Salaun, Benjamin Mallet and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.04% 11.935 Real-time Quote.20.89%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.02% 52.97 Real-time Quote.18.66%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
11:55aFrance's EDF says wage talks over, draft agreement with staff
RE
08:18aSunPower Named a Winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Home Renovation Awards
AQ
05:54aMozambique's first LNG exports to Europe seen by early November
RE
04:45aMozambique's first LNG exports to Europe seen by early November
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/20Energy Flat As Oil Advances -- Energy Roundup
DJ
10/20French strikes delay price recovery of crude grades in Europe
RE
10/20Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
RE
10/20Uganda expects to secure $5 bln oil pipeline funding early 2023
RE
10/20French refinery strikes lose steam, less petrol stations out of fuel
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 267 B - -
Net income 2022 29 713 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 786 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,63x
Yield 2022 6,23%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 52,06 $
Average target price 63,33 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE18.66%131 536
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.77%2 108 321
SHELL PLC43.05%186 535
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.88%124 885
EQUINOR ASA56.15%110 865
PETROBRAS28.19%96 633