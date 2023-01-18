France's RTE grid operator: most power risks behind us but some remain for February

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - France's RTE power grid
operator said on Wednesday that French power consumption
declined by 8.5% since the start of the winter thanks to energy
savings measures by households and businesses and milder
temperatures, and that the main risks to French power supplies
were diminishing although some remained.
"Today, most of the risks are behind us," RTE head Xavier
Piechaczyk told Franceinfo radio.
Some limited risks to power supplies remained if there was a
long and severe cold wave in the second half of February, he
added.
The French government has in past months urged
households and businesses alike to cut their electricity use by
10%.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Sudip Kar-Gupa)