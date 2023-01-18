Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
2023-01-17
59.60 EUR   +0.37%
02:24aWH Smith reports rise in revenue on strong travel demand
RE
02:17aFrance's RTE grid operator: most power risks behind us but some remain for February
RE
01/17TotalEnergies Reportedly Sees Dismissal of Allegations of Complicity in War Crimes in Ukraine
MT
France's RTE grid operator: most power risks behind us but some remain for February

01/18/2023 | 02:17am EST
PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - France's RTE power grid operator said on Wednesday that French power consumption declined by 8.5% since the start of the winter thanks to energy savings measures by households and businesses and milder temperatures, and that the main risks to French power supplies were diminishing although some remained.

"Today, most of the risks are behind us," RTE head Xavier Piechaczyk told Franceinfo radio.

Some limited risks to power supplies remained if there was a long and severe cold wave in the second half of February, he added.

The French government has in past months urged households and businesses alike to cut their electricity use by 10%. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Sudip Kar-Gupa)


© Reuters 2023
