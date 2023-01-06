France says energy firms agree tariff to help small businesses

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - France's power suppliers have
agreed to offer small businesses struggling with price rises a
guaranteed tariff of 280 euros ($298) on average per megawatt
hour, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.
"This is a guaranteed tariff and it is an enormous relief,"
said Le Maire after a meeting on Friday with energy executives.
President Emmanuel Macron had on Thursday urged energy
suppliers including EDF and TotalEnergies to
do more to help customers cope with the surge in energy prices
that has in recent months driven inflation to record highs.
Macron had said it was unacceptable that companies reap
excessive profits when many small businesses are struggling.
A large part of France's small businesses, which according
to the official definition include all firms with fewer than 10
employees, are already protected by a 15% price increase cap for
household gas and power tariffs.
But some last year needed to sign new contracts on the open
market when prices jumped and, lacking sufficient cash reserves,
are now struggling with their bills.
Earlier this week, Le Maire hosted a crisis meeting with
energy suppliers to help France's trademark bakeries, many of
which are teetering after grain and power prices surged.
Macron on Thursday widened the government's efforts to help
small enterprises and said all contracts across sectors above
the country's energy regulator's reference price at the end of
2022, which was about 280 euros per MWh, should be reviewed.
Le Maire said after Friday's meeting and "three hours of
negotiations", however, that the newly agreed guaranteed price
was a less complicated and more effective solution.
Small business owners can now tell suppliers that they want
the guaranteed price through a standardised form, he added.
