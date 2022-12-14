Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:25 2022-12-14 am EST
58.16 EUR   +0.47%
02:33aFrance should avoid power cuts with more nuclear reactors on line - minister
RE
02:00aEnergy stock bulls hit pause as recession looms
RE
01:03aODL - Multi-Country Drilling Contract Agreed for Deepsea Mira
AQ
France should avoid power cuts with more nuclear reactors on line - minister

12/14/2022 | 02:33am EST
PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France is on track to get 45 nuclear reactors back on line by January, up from 41 at present, which should help the country avoid power cuts this winter, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

"We are on the right track regarding avoiding electricity cuts," Le Maire told C News TV.

France's RTE grid operator cut its power exports to Britain by around half for an hour on Monday morning, and imported more from Belgium and Italy as it faced tight power supplies amid a spell of freezing weather. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 12 Real-time Quote.21.50%
ENGIE 0.17% 14.396 Real-time Quote.10.28%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.47% 58.16 Real-time Quote.29.71%
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 259 B - -
Net income 2022 28 099 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,70x
Yield 2022 6,08%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 61,63 $
Average target price 67,75 $
Spread / Average Target 9,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE29.71%153 697
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-5.82%1 768 742
SHELL PLC42.93%198 123
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.86%127 613
EQUINOR ASA52.95%114 442
GAZPROM-42.32%74 282