France struggles with refinery strikes, but not planning rationing

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) -
France will not ration petrol for drivers or restrict the
use of service stations in response to supply problems caused by
refinery strikes, Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said on
Saturday.
A walkout by CGT trade union members at TotalEnergies -
mainly over pay - has disrupted operations at two refineries and
two storage facilities, and two Exxon Mobil refineries
have faced similar problems since Sept. 20.
"We haven't reached this point yet," Bechu told franceinfo
radio when asked if the government would impose any national
measures beyond bans in some places on filling jerry cans.
"We are calling on people's calm and sense of
responsibility," the minister said, adding that he believed the
situation would ease over the next few days as the government
makes further use of its strategic reserves.
"WE'RE STRUGGLING"
According to Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, who
travelled to the northern Hauts-de-France region hardest hit by
the outages on Friday, roughly one in five petrol stations are
not receiving usual supplies.
But in some areas, also including the Ile-de-France region
around Paris, the share is much higher.
An interactive map compiled by the website
mon-essence.fr
, where more than 100,000 users reported outages in recent
days according to its operator, a large majority of the petrol
stations in and around Paris were marked out of service.
"The waiting line will take you at least one-and-a-half
hours or two", Jean Galibert, a real estate credit agent, said
as he entered the last stretch of the 700-metre tailback in
front of a Paris service station on his scooter.
"This situation right behind me reflects the state of
France. We're struggling", said Franck Chang, another customer.
The strikes have reduced France's total refinery output
by over 60%, according to Reuters calculations.
"Nothing has moved on, the strikes continued this morning,"
a CGT representative at TotalEnergies told Reuters as the
strikes headed into their 11th day.
He said the union would make a new appeal on Saturday to
TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne to open
negotiations ahead of formal wage talks in November, and that
the union had not given up on any of its demands.
A CGT representative at Exxon Mobil also said the strikes at
two of the U.S. company's two French refineries were continuing
on Saturday morning and would likely last throughout the
weekend, with new talks with management planned on Monday.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Caroline Pailliez, additional
reporting by Thomas Denis; Editing by Catherine Evans, David
Holmes and Nick Macfie)