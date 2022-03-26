Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
France wants to build floating LNG terminal at Le Havre  Les Echos

03/26/2022 | 07:58am EDT
PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - The French government is in talks with energy company TotalEnergies to build a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the northern port of Le Havre, Les Echos newspaper reported on Saturday, without citing sources.

European nations have been scrambling to find ways to reduce their reliance on Russian natural gas and ease an energy market crunch that has been worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Saturday's newspaper report said the proposed LNG terminal would serve networks run by French gas utility Engie, increasing the country's import capacity.

TotalEnergies, the French government and Engie did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

Washington and the European Union said on Friday that the United States would supply 15 billion cubic metres of LNG to the bloc this year to help wean it off Russian energy supplies. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE -0.08% 11.798 Real-time Quote.-9.34%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 3.03% 262.7119 Delayed Quote.50.43%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.96% 47.6 Real-time Quote.6.65%
