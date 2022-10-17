French Finance Minister: prolongation of petrol sector strikes is unacceptable

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The decision by members of the
CGT trade union at TotalEnergies to prolong their
strike action is "unacceptable" and "illegitimate," said French
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.
"The time for negotiation is over," Le Maire told BFM TV and
RMC Radio on Monday.
"Our country needs firmness and authority," added Le Maire,
who also said it was imperative that there was an improvement
regarding the availability of petrol at French service stations
this week.
