    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:48 2022-10-17 am EDT
52.99 EUR   +1.51%
02:42aFrench Finance Minister: prolongation of petrol sector strikes is unacceptable
RE
02:22aFrance still struggling with petrol supplies as workers prolong strikes at TotalEnergies
RE
02:19aFrance still struggling with petrol supplies as workers prolong strikes at TotalEnergies
RE
French Finance Minister: prolongation of petrol sector strikes is unacceptable

10/17/2022 | 02:42am EDT
PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The decision by members of the CGT trade union at TotalEnergies to prolong their strike action is "unacceptable" and "illegitimate," said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

"The time for negotiation is over," Le Maire told BFM TV and RMC Radio on Monday.

"Our country needs firmness and authority," added Le Maire, who also said it was imperative that there was an improvement regarding the availability of petrol at French service stations this week. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.08% 11.93 Real-time Quote.20.69%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.51% 52.95 Real-time Quote.16.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 267 B - -
Net income 2022 29 485 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,55x
Yield 2022 6,37%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE16.96%128 524
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.54%2 071 574
SHELL PLC39.97%181 432
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-4.90%125 284
EQUINOR ASA54.37%108 645
PETROBRAS17.47%87 403