  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:04 2022-11-03 am EDT
56.14 EUR   -0.16%
04:50aAdani Total Gas Q2 profit rises marginally
RE
02:10aEurope leans on Asia for 'homegrown' EV batteries
RE
02:06aEU Hypocrisy - Bullying Tanzania, Uganda Over Oil
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French energy minister says fuel supply crisis over

11/03/2022 | 04:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: French Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher attends a press conference on the energy situation in France and Europe, in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Supply at French petrol stations is returning to normal with only one TotalEnergies refinery at Feyzin in Southern France still on strike, Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Thursday.

"The situation is normalising. We are no longer in a crisis," Pannier-Runacher told LCP television.

Less than 10% of French petrol stations still had supply problems, she added.

Strike action continued at TotalEnergies' 117,000 bpd Feyzin oil refinery, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, despite an end to a walkout at the company's 240,000 bpd Gonfreville oil refinery.

Strikes began at the company's French refineries on Sept. 27, contributing to fuel shortages.

Asked if the government could order employees at Feyzin to return to work, Pannier-Runacher said: "At this stage we will not make back-to-work orders for the next 48 hours."

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
