  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-10-07 am EDT
52.60 EUR   +2.59%
French petrol station supply woes deepen as strikes continue

10/09/2022 | 10:13am EDT
PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Almost a third of France's petrol stations were grappling with supply difficulties on Sunday, up from 21% the day before, the office of the energy minister said as strikes at some of the country's main refineries continued.

France has released further strategic reserves and raised imports, Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher was cited as saying in a statement, adding: "These additional volumes should allow the situation to improve throughout the day on Monday." (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 267 B - -
Net income 2022 29 488 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,62x
Yield 2022 6,09%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 51,42 $
Average target price 63,30 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE17.86%129 914
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.61%2 105 957
SHELL PLC44.62%186 148
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.59%125 837
EQUINOR ASA61.51%113 817
PETROBRAS18.21%89 573