French petrol station supply woes deepen as strikes continue

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Almost a third of France's
petrol stations were grappling with supply difficulties on
Sunday, up from 21% the day before, the office of the energy
minister said as strikes at some of the country's main
refineries continued.
France has released further strategic reserves and raised
imports, Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher was cited as
saying in a statement, adding: "These additional volumes should
allow the situation to improve throughout the day on Monday."
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel
Editing by David Goodman)