French petrol supplies fall further due to strikes, PM says

Petrol supplies at French service stations fell further over
the weekend due to a weeks-long strike at oil major
TotalEnergies, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on
Sunday, prompting possible further requisitioning of services.
"We're at about 30% of the stations that have a supply
problem on at least one of the fuels," Borne said in an
interview on French TV channel TF1.
Energy ministry data on Saturday showed 27.3% of French
petrol stations were facing supply problems, down from 28.5% the
previous day and 30.85% on Wednesday, when requisitioning
started.
Under the requisitioning plan, some workers are ordered
to go back to work to guarantee the resumption of minimum
services.
"If there are very tense situations tomorrow... we will
also carry out requisitioning," Borne said, calling for an end
to the strike.
"There is a wage agreement that has been signed by
organizations representing the majority of employees (at
TotalEnergies)," Borne said.
"(Workers) have to go back to work."
Separately, the government is set to pass the 2023 budget
bill using special constitutional powers that would allow it to
bypass a vote in parliament, Borne said.
The government will likely use the procedure, under article
49.3 of the constitution, Borne said, without specifying a date.
"We will probably have to use the 49.3, but... it won't be
tomorrow."
Opposition parties would be likely to respond with a motion
of no confidence, which would likely fail but would nonetheless
be damaging as the government seeks to build bridges for planned
pension reform.
