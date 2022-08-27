Log in
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-08-26 am EDT
53.96 EUR   -0.15%
02:25pFrench prime minister does not rule out windfall tax
RE
08/26Energy Edges Lower as Oil, Gas Futures Rise - Energy Roundup
DJ
08/26SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Add to Midday Losses Despite Late Rebound in Crude Oil Prices
MT
French prime minister does not rule out windfall tax

08/27/2022 | 02:25pm EDT
PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne does not rule out implementing a windfall tax, according to an interview with French daily Le Parisien published Saturday.

"I am not closing the door on a windfall tax," said Borne, adding that she considered it more efficient for companies to take measures to lower prices for consumers and improve the buying power of their employees.

She said she plans to remind French business leaders at a meeting on Monday that "everyone must be responsible," and that "nobody would understand if companies made exceptional profits while French people are worried about buying power."

French companies such as TotalEnergies and Engie posted bumper profits in July, cashing in on a surge in oil and gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - which in turn led to renewed calls in some quarters for a windfall tax.

Total at the end of July increased a summer discount on French fuel prices by two cents as the government pressured companies to help consumers cope with the accelerating inflation.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE -1.24% 12.752 Real-time Quote.-2.01%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.92% 100.7 Delayed Quote.28.17%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.15% 53.96 Real-time Quote.20.91%
WTI -0.04% 92.956 Delayed Quote.23.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 263 B - -
Net income 2022 28 520 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 031 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,88x
Yield 2022 5,44%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
