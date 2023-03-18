Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:39:58 2023-03-17 pm EDT
53.14 EUR   -0.32%
05:42aFrench protests: 37% of operational staff at TotalEnergies' refineries, depots on strike
RE
03/17French unions call for more refinery strikes in pension dispute
RE
03/17Acquisition of TotalEnergies Assets Offers Couche-Tard Modest Accretion, Writes BMO Capital
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French protests: 37% of operational staff at TotalEnergies' refineries, depots on strike

03/18/2023 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: French energy workers on strike protest in front of oil giant TotalEnergies refinery in Donges

PARIS (Reuters) - Some 37% of operational staff at TotalEnergies' refineries and depots were on strike on Saturday morning amid continuing protests in France against the government's move to raise retirement age by two years to 64.

French fuel supplies could be put at risk again next week following union calls to extend 10 days of strike action at refineries.

Operations were almost normal at the company's Feyzin refinery in the southeast but fuel deliveries were prevented from leaving the company's La Mede biorefinery in southern France, a company spokesperson said on Saturday.

The Donges refinery in the west has been offline due to a technical problem with an electricity transformer, he said.

At the company's Normandy site in the north, operations and production at a large number of units were normal.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Gareth Jones and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
05:42aFrench protests: 37% of operational staff at TotalEnergies' refineries, ..
RE
03/17French unions call for more refinery strikes in pension dispute
RE
03/17Acquisition of TotalEnergies Assets Offers Couche-Tard Modest Accretion, Writes BMO Cap..
MT
03/17National Bank Raises Couche-Tard Price Target to $71, Reiterates Outperform
MT
03/17TOTALENERGIES : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/17Service Stations in Europe TotalEnergies Partners with Alimentation Couche-Tard in Belg..
AQ
03/17Rebuilding Mocimboa DA Praia Port to Cost U.S.$30 Million
AQ
03/17Why France EACOP Case Might Embolden, Not Discourage, Activists
AQ
03/17News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/16Consumer Shares Rise, Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 255 B - -
Net income 2022 25 686 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,45x
Yield 2022 6,87%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 56,65 $
Average target price 71,46 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE-9.39%139 188
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-3.58%1 811 946
SHELL PLC-4.82%186 398
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED22.97%148 889
EQUINOR ASA-17.50%85 735
PETROBRAS-4.04%62 189