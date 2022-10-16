French refinery strike further hits petrol supplies, says PM

*
A third of French stations face supply issue
*
Government to order more requisitioning
*
General rebate on fuel extended to mid-November
*
Budget bill to probably pass with special constitutional
powers
PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) -
Petrol supplies at French service stations fell further over
the weekend due to a weeks-long strike at oil major
TotalEnergies, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on
Sunday, prompting possible further requisitioning of services.
President Emmanuel Macron's government is facing
mounting social unrest due to
high inflation
, with thousands protesting on Sunday against soaring prices
and several trade unions calling for a general strike.
"We're at about 30% of the stations that have a supply
problem on at least one of the fuels," Borne said in an
interview on French TV channel TF1.
Energy ministry data on Saturday showed 27.3% of French
petrol stations were facing supply problems, down from 28.5% the
previous day and 30.85% on Wednesday, when requisitioning
started.
Under the requisitioning plan, some workers are ordered
to go back to work to guarantee the resumption of minimum
services.
"If there are very tense situations tomorrow... we will
also carry out requisitioning," Borne said.
"There is a wage agreement that has been signed by
organisations representing the majority of employees (at
TotalEnergies)," Borne said.
"(Workers) have to go back to work."
Borne said the general discount on fuel prices at service
stations that it introduced in response to the surge in global
oil prices would be extended to mid-November.
The discount of 30 cents per litre was previously due to
be reduced to 10 cents on Nov. 1.
The prime minister added she had talked with
TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne and that he had agreed to
extend the company's additional discount of 20 cents per litre.
The country's refinery strike, led by the hardline CGT
union, is also emboldening the political opposition, likely
leading the government to use special constitutional powers to
pass its 2023 budget bill, Borne said.
The government is set to use special constitutional powers
that would allow it to bypass a vote in parliament, Borne said.
Opposition parties would be likely to respond with a motion
of no confidence, which would likely fail but would nonetheless
be damaging as the government seeks to build bridges for planned
pension reform.
Lacking a sound majority to pass the bill through a regular
vote, the government decided to use the special powers, decried
by opponents as being undemocratic, to avoid the humiliation
having the country's tax-and-spend law voted down.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by John Stonestreet and
Nick Macfie)