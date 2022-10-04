French refinery strikes are timed to hit hard

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Strike action and unplanned
maintenance has taken offline more than 60% of France's refining
capacity - or 740,000 barrels per day (bpd) - forcing the
country to import more when global supply uncertainty has
increased the cost.
A walkout by hard-left CGT trade union members at
TotalEnergies has disrupted operations at two refineries and two
storage facilities, and two Exxon Mobil refineries have
faced similar problems since Sept 20.
WHY IS SO MUCH CAPACITY OFFLINE?
The week-long strike at TotalEnergies is part of broader
action across the French energy sector as workers push for
higher pay to counter inflation.
The strikes have shut down production at TotalEnergies'
240,000 bpd Gonfreville refinery and blocked deliveries at its
119,000 bpd Feyzin refinery, which was already offline following
a leak.
The outages have increased the impact of what is known as
the maintenance season in Europe, which takes place after the
peak of gasoline consumption in the summer driving season and
before winter heating demand.
Some 1.5 million bpd are expected to be offline across
Europe in October, tightening already-strained supplies,
particularly of middle distillates.
Middle distillates such as diesel and gas oil are primarily
used in freight transport, manufacturing, farming, mining, and
oil and gas extraction.
"(The strikes come) at exactly the wrong time, global middle
distillate onshore stocks are pretty tight... and increasing
that deficit will send prices higher," Eugene Lindell, refining
and products market analyst at FGE, said.
WHAT ABOUT RESERVES?
France has enough strategic reserves of oil products to
cover average demand for about three months, the UFIP petroleum
industry body estimates.
TotalEnergies said it had increased imports and had stocks
"that could last between 20 days and a month," in addition to
the strategic stocks held by France.
Some TotalEnergies fuel stations have run dry in recent
days, including in areas surrounding refineries and fuel depots.
The energy group said that was because a price cut
introduced on Sept. 1 to help customers deal with inflation had
resulted in a sharp increase in sales.
Analysts do not expect widespread shortages at pumps but the
refinery outages are reducing already-low stock levels.
France's diesel inventories stood at 60 million barrels in
June, almost 15 million below the five-year average for that
month, according to Energy Aspects.
"We have downgraded our estimations of stocks in the region
by 4 million barrels for both September and October," said James
Burleigh at Wood Mackenzie.
IS FRANCE RAISING IMPORTS OF REFINED PRODUCTS?
Yes.
France usually imports about 50% of its diesel needs yearly.
Imports generally increase going into the fourth quarter due to
refinery maintenance schedules.
But in the week to Oct. 2, imports of oil products rose 40%
week-on-week to cover the production shortfall caused by the
strike, data from energy analytics firm Vortexa showed.
French suppliers are buying diesel cargoes on a ship-to-ship
transfer basis from record numbers of Very Large Crude Carriers
(VLCCs) coming into Europe, Wood Mackenzie said.
IMPACT ON FUEL PRICES?
Uncertainty over how long the French strikes will last has
lifted European diesel spreads relative to crude <ULSD10-B-ARA>
just as Western sanctions against Russia are driving prices
still higher.
The European Union is trying to source around 600,000 bpd of
diesel to replace Russian fuel ahead of a February ban.
Early indications show that growing volumes of diesel from
the Middle East are pointed toward Europe, Vortexa senior market
analyst Pamela Munger said.
Meanwhile, lower-than-normal French nuclear output may also
spur diesel demand in France.
"It is likely France will have a higher call on diesel for
power generation," Munger said.
(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Benjamin Mallet in Paris and
Rowena Edwards in London; Editing by Richard Lough and Barbara
Lewis)