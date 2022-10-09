Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-10-07 am EDT
52.60 EUR   +2.59%
04:18aFrench refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says
RE
03:52aFrench refinery strikes continue on Sunday -unions
RE
10/08Namibia Oil Discovery Could Be a 'Giant'
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says

10/09/2022 | 04:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) -Strikes staged by France's hard-left CGT union at refineries of ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies continued on Sunday, union officials at both companies told Reuters.

"It is continuing everywhere," a CGT representative said, adding that there had been no contact from TotalEnergies since Saturday's call by the union for the company's bosses to start wage negotiations.

More than a fifth of France's service stations were grappling with supply problems at the weekend as strikes disrupt operations at four of the country's main refineries.

Workers are striking for higher pay to help contend with strong inflation.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Caroline PailliezEditing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
04:18aFrench refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says
RE
03:52aFrench refinery strikes continue on Sunday -unions
RE
10/08Namibia Oil Discovery Could Be a 'Giant'
AQ
10/08France not yet planning to ration petrol despite refinery strikes
RE
10/08France struggles with refinery strikes, but not planning petrol rationing
RE
10/08France has no plans yet for rationing at petrol stations - minister
RE
10/07Around 10% of Paris petrol stations having problems getting enough supplies -French gov..
RE
10/07Shippers focus on LNG, biofuels, methanol to meet emissions targets
RE
10/07Energy Transition - Is It Time for Africa to Talk Tough?
AQ
10/06Battery maker ACC pick Stellantis' Comau for role in French gigafactory
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 267 B - -
Net income 2022 29 488 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,62x
Yield 2022 6,09%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 51,42 $
Average target price 63,30 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE17.86%129 914
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.61%2 105 957
SHELL PLC44.62%186 158
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.59%125 837
EQUINOR ASA61.51%113 817
PETROBRAS18.21%89 573