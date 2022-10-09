French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says

"It is continuing everywhere," a CGT representative said, adding that there had been no contact from TotalEnergies since Saturday's call by the union for the company's bosses to start wage negotiations.

More than a fifth of France's service stations were grappling with supply problems at the weekend as strikes disrupt operations at four of the country's main refineries.

Workers are striking for higher pay to help contend with strong inflation.

