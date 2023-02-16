French union bosses take retirement-age protests to countryside as vote looms

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) -
French union bosses took their demonstration against a
planned pension reform to a small southern town on Thursday, as
strikes showed signs of faltering ahead of a key parliamentary
vote on raising the retirement age by two years to 64.
Unions were in their fifth day of protests against the
reform, wary that winter school holidays that start in two days
could break their momentum.
"The idea today is to keep up the mobilisation... today's
(turnout) figures don't matter," said Philippe Martinez, leader
of the hardline CGT union as he joined fellow union leaders at a
march in Albi, a provincial town near Toulouse.
Unions have so far been successful in mobilising big and
more diverse crowds to protest on the streets, especially in
small and mid-sized cities across France. Staging the main march
in Albi and not Paris was an attempt to amplify that.
But there were signs that fewer people were downing tools
and stopping work, feeling the pinch of lower or no salaries for
each strike day.
An interior ministry source said 440,000 people had marched
nationwide, less than half the estimated 963,000 on Feb. 11.
On Feb. 7, some 757,000 demonstrated, already down from
the first two rallies, which tallied 1.1 million on Jan. 19 and
1.27 million on Jan. 31.
"My employer agrees that I strike for fractions of a few
hours... I was working before and will be working after," said
Sylvie Lariviere, a social worker who joined protests in the
streets of Douai in the north. Numerous similar demonstrations
kicked off from mid-day across the country.
Public railway company SNCF said most trains were running as
normal, in contrast with strong disruptions during previous
protest days. Oil major TotalEnergies flagged that
operations were disrupted at only one of its refineries.
At state-owned utility EDF, the number of striking workers
fell further to 27.25%, from 37% on Feb. 7 and as much as 46.5%
during the first strike on Jan. 19.
Union leaders are trying to maintain momentum until
March 7, when they have threatened to "bring the country to a
halt" if Macron does not drop the reform bill now being debated
in parliament.
Macron is pushing for the reform, calling it vital to avoid
the collapse of the state pension system.
The government is short of an outright majority and needs to
win over several dozen lawmakers from Les Republicains party in
the lower house, before the bill passes to the
conservative-controlled Senate, the upper house.
