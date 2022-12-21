Gas discovery off Cyprus by Eni and Total gives Europe more options

NICOSIA/MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A consortium of
Italy's Eni and France's TotalEnergies has
found more natural gas off Cyprus, boosting Europe's hopes for a
clean break from Russian gas.
An estimated preliminary quantity of 2.0-3.0 trillion cubic
feet (tcf) of natural gas was found at the Zeus 1 well in an
offshore area known as Block 6, the two companies and the
country's energy ministry said on Wednesday.
It is the third consecutive discovery in Block 6 and
'confirms the promising outlook for the area and its
development', Eni said.
The east Mediterranean has yielded some of the largest
natural gas discoveries in the past decade and Wednesday's
discovery comes as the European Union is looking for new gas
supply sources following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The consortium in August reported an estimated 2.5 tcf
discovery in the Cronos-1 well in Block 6, and quantities found
in Calypso-1 in 2018.
Cyprus has licenced several blocks rimming its southern
coast. It reported its first natural gas discovery in 2011,
though quantities have yet to come online.
Its exploration programme is hotly disputed by Turkey, which
invaded Cyprus's northern third in 1974 after a brief Greek
inspired coup.
Ankara cites overlapping jurisdictions either on its own
continental shelf, or in waters of a breakaway Turkish Cypriot
state only it recognises in north Cyprus.
Cyprus's internationally recognised Greek Cypriot
government, viewed as representing the whole island, dismisses
those claims.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas in Nicosia and in Federico
Maccioni in Milan; Editing by Mark Potter and Arun Koyyur)