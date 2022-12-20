Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:26 2022-12-20 am EST
57.06 EUR   +0.72%
04:04aIN BRIEF: TotalEnergies gets Agua Marinha exploration license
AN
02:51aTOTALENERGIES : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
01:04aAerometrex Sells Selected US Hi-Res 3D Models
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IN BRIEF: TotalEnergies gets Agua Marinha exploration license

12/20/2022 | 04:04am EST
TotalEnergies SE - Paris-based energy & petroleum company - On Monday says it has won Agua Marinha block exploration licence, located in the pre-salt Campos basin in Brazil, together with its co-venturers QatarEnergy and Petronas Petroleo Brasil Ltda. Says it will hold a 30% interest in the license upon completion.

Senior Vice President Kevin McLachlan says: "TotalEnergies is pleased to expand its presence in the Campos basin with this new exploration block, alongside three strategic partners. This is in line with our strategy to focus exploration on selected high potential basins which can deliver material low cost, low carbon intensity resources."

Current stock price: Closed at USD59.95 on Dec 19 in New York

12-month change: up 22%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARBON GROUP S.A. -0.88% 1.13 End-of-day quote.11.88%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.04% 5.6264 Delayed Quote.-11.62%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.78% 57.06 Real-time Quote.26.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 258 B - -
Net income 2022 28 137 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,55x
Yield 2022 6,24%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 60,10 $
Average target price 68,37 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE26.93%149 879
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.59%1 803 777
SHELL PLC41.02%191 358
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.31%128 308
EQUINOR ASA51.53%114 445
GAZPROM-42.32%72 247