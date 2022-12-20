IN BRIEF: TotalEnergies gets Agua Marinha exploration license

TotalEnergies SE - Paris-based energy & petroleum company - On Monday says it has won Agua Marinha block exploration licence, located in the pre-salt Campos basin in Brazil, together with its co-venturers QatarEnergy and Petronas Petroleo Brasil Ltda. Says it will hold a 30% interest in the license upon completion.

Senior Vice President Kevin McLachlan says: "TotalEnergies is pleased to expand its presence in the Campos basin with this new exploration block, alongside three strategic partners. This is in line with our strategy to focus exploration on selected high potential basins which can deliver material low cost, low carbon intensity resources."

Current stock price: Closed at USD59.95 on Dec 19 in New York

12-month change: up 22%

