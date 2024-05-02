PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - It is important that TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) remains listed in France, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday in an interview with French radio BFM/RM.

"I think it's a serious decision. It's important to keep Total in France", he said.

The French oil major is "seriously" looking at a possible listing in New York, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told analysts last month, to move closer to a majority of U.S.-based shareholders.

"We had a discussion of the board on the matter of U.S. listing and we all agreed that we have to seriously look at it," Pouyanne had said.

The Paris-based company said it has 47% of institutional shareholders in the United States, and 39% of all global shareholders there. (Reporting by Dominque Vidalon, Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Bernadette Baum)