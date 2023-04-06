Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:29 2023-04-06 am EDT
57.50 EUR   +0.63%
11:05aInvestors join activists to press TotalEnergies on climate targets
RE
09:12aWorker Requisitioning at TotalEnergies' Normandy Refinery Halted on Court Order
MT
08:41aCourt suspends worker requisitioning at TotalEnergies Normandy refinery
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Investors join activists to press TotalEnergies on climate targets

04/06/2023 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - A group of investors with $1.1 trillion in assets under management has joined climate activist group Follow This in asking TotalEnergies shareholders to push for more ambitious targets on emissions cuts.

The resolution filed for the company's May 26 annual general meeting follows others that Follow This has filed for coming shareholder meetings at rival energy majors BP, Chevron , Exxon Mobil and Shell.

"To achieve the goal of (the) Paris (climate deal), the world has to almost halve emissions by 2030, but TotalEnergies has no plan to drive down emissions this decade," Follow This founder Mark van Baal said.

"These climate resolutions at Big Oil will show which investors are serious about resolving the climate crisis and which prefer to just talk about it."

The investor group co-filing the latest resolution represents 1.5% of TotalEnergies' shares.

The French company said on Thursday its board will give its opinion on the various shareholder resolutions for the AGM on April 26, and will submit its Sustainability and Climate report to a shareholder vote at the meeting.

Follow This wants the companies to commit to absolute emissions cuts by 2030, rather than intensity-based targets, including Scope 3 emissions from the combustion of the fuels they sell.

Measuring emissions by intensity means a company can technically increase its fossil fuel output and overall emissions while using offsets or adding renewable energy or biofuels to its product mix.

TotalEnergies has said its emissions will not register a big reduction by 2030 in absolute terms.

Scientists say the world needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43% from 2019 levels by 2030 to have any hope of meeting the Paris Agreement goal of keeping warming below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

BP and Shell have recommended shareholders vote against the Follow This resolutions.

In 2020, the last time TotalEnergies shareholders voted on a Follow This resolution, the activist received 17% of the votes.

TotalEnergies' climate strategy was approved by about 90% of shareholder votes in 2021 and 2022.

Follow This resolutions at other oil majors last year received between 15% and 33% of the votes.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Silvia Aloisi Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.45% 531.234 Delayed Quote.12.38%
BRENT OIL 0.02% 84.88 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.24% 167.7215 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.08% 115.73 Delayed Quote.4.28%
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX 0.13% 184.351 Real-time Quote.-0.96%
SHELL PLC 2.18% 2413.5 Delayed Quote.1.59%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.63% 57.5 Real-time Quote.-2.57%
WTI -0.07% 80.441 Delayed Quote.0.51%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
11:05aInvestors join activists to press TotalEnergies on climate targets
RE
09:12aWorker Requisitioning at TotalEnergies' Normandy Refinery Halted on Court Order
MT
08:41aCourt suspends worker requisitioning at TotalEnergies Normandy refinery
RE
07:57aCourt halts worker requisitioning at TotalEnergies Normandy refinery - BFM/RMC
RE
06:37aFrench Bourse Edges Up as Strong German Industrial Data Allays Recession Fears
MT
04:32aInvestor Group Asks TotalEnergies to Set More Aggressive Emissions Targets
MT
03:06aInvestors join activists to press TotalEnergies on climate targets
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Tread Water as -2-
DJ
04/05Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Lower as Recession Worrie..
DJ
04/05Energy Up on Inflation Bets -- Energy Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 223 B - -
Net income 2023 26 723 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,53x
Yield 2023 5,47%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 101 279
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 62,40 $
Average target price 71,70 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE-2.57%152 894
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.25%1 905 225
SHELL PLC1.59%202 696
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED35.01%158 191
EQUINOR ASA-13.53%90 584
PETROBRAS-0.61%67 469
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer