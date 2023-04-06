Investors join activists to press TotalEnergies on climate targets

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - A group of investors with
$1.1 trillion in assets under management has joined climate
activist group Follow This in asking TotalEnergies
shareholders to push for more ambitious targets on emissions
cuts.
The resolution filed for the company's May 26 annual general
meeting follows others that Follow This has filed for coming
shareholder meetings at rival energy majors BP, Chevron
, Exxon Mobil and Shell.
"To achieve the goal of (the) Paris (climate deal), the
world has to almost halve emissions by 2030, but TotalEnergies
has no plan to drive down emissions this decade," Follow This
founder Mark van Baal said.
"These climate resolutions at Big Oil will show which
investors are serious about resolving the climate crisis and
which prefer to just talk about it."
The investor group co-filing the latest resolution
represents 1.5% of TotalEnergies' shares.
The French company said on Thursday its board will give its
opinion on the various shareholder resolutions for the AGM on
April 26, and will submit its Sustainability and Climate report
to a shareholder vote at the meeting.
Follow This wants the companies to commit to absolute
emissions cuts by 2030, rather than intensity-based targets,
including Scope 3 emissions from the combustion of the fuels
they sell.
Measuring emissions by intensity means a company can
technically increase its fossil fuel output and overall
emissions while using offsets or adding renewable energy or
biofuels to its product mix.
TotalEnergies has said its emissions will not register a big
reduction by 2030 in absolute terms.
Scientists say the world needs to cut greenhouse gas
emissions by 43% from 2019 levels by 2030 to have any hope of
meeting the Paris Agreement goal of keeping warming below 2
degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
BP and Shell have recommended shareholders vote against the
Follow This resolutions.
In 2020, the last time TotalEnergies shareholders voted on a
Follow This resolution, the activist received 17% of the votes.
TotalEnergies' climate strategy was approved by about 90% of
shareholder votes in 2021 and 2022.
Follow This resolutions at other oil majors last year
received between 15% and 33% of the votes.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla
Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Silvia Aloisi
Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)