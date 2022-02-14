Iraq's $27 bln TotalEnergies deal stuck over contract wrangling

* TotalEnergies' $27 bln energy deal stuck since September
BASRA/LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A $27 billion deal between
France's TotalEnergies and Iraq that Baghdad hoped
would reverse the exit of oil majors from the country has
stalled amid disputes over terms and risks being scrapped by the
country's new government.
Iraq has struggled to attract major fresh investments into
its energy industry since signing a flurry of post U.S.-invasion
deals over a decade ago. The Iraqi government has cut oil output
targets repeatedly as international oil companies that signed
those initial deals leave due to poor returns from revenue
sharing agreements.
TotalEnergies agreed last year to invest in four oil, gas
and renewables projects in the southern Basra region over 25
years. The deal, signed by Iraq's oil ministry in September
2021, followed a visit from French President Emmanuel Macron.
The ministry, however, did not have agreement on the deal’s
financial details with all the government departments that
needed to approve it, three Iraqi oil ministry and industry
sources involved or familiar with the negotiations told Reuters,
and it has been mired in disputes ever since.
Following a parliamentary election, the deal now needs
approval from a new Iraqi Cabinet, including new oil and finance
ministers, who won't be in place until at least the end of
March.
Iraq's oil ministry denied on Monday that there were any
issues in implementing the agreement with TotalEnergies, saying
in a statement that the deal "needs time."
Iraq expected the deal to be completed sometime from March
onwards, an Iraqi oil ministry spokesperson told Reuters
earlier.
TotalEnergies said it was progressing towards closing the
deal but added, "The agreements remain subject to conditions to
be met and lifted by both sides."
The terms, which have not been made public or previously
reported, have raised concerns from Iraqi politicians, and
according to sources close to the deal are unprecedented for
Iraq.
A group of Shi'ite lawmakers wrote to the oil ministry in
January demanding details of the deal and asking why it was
signed without competition and transparency, according to a copy
of the letter seen by Reuters.
Parliament could force the oil ministry to review or scrap
the deal.
WAITING FOR $10 BLN
Under the draft terms, TotalEnergies is relying on getting
$10 billion of initial investment to fund the wider project via
oil sales from the Ratawi oilfield, one of four projects in the
broader agreement, according to the sources.
The Ratawi field is already pumping 85,000 barrels of oil
per day and rather than TotalEnergies receiving its share, the
revenue is going into government coffers.
TotalEnergies is due to get 40% of the revenue from Ratawi's
oil sales, Iraqi oil sources involved in negotiations told
Reuters.
The Iraqi oil ministry said in its statement that agreements
on TotalEnergies's financing under the deal still need to be
made and are being negotiated.
That dwarfs the more usual 10-15% that investors would have
received from past projects through Iraq’s technical service
contracts, which reimbursed foreign companies for capital and
production costs and paid a fixed remuneration fee in crude.
The higher the revenue-sharing proportion, the quicker and
less risky the payback for investor.
Iraq's oil ministry officials argue the country needs to be
competitive with other energy producing countries to lure big
investors like TotalEnergies.
"We need to offer more incentives," a senior oil ministry
official said.
TotalEnergies also has concerns about the deal. The French
company has rejected having Iraq's National Oil Company (INOC)
as its partner in the project, which is also delaying closing
the deal, according to the two sources.
INOC is Iraq's reconstituted national oil firm, created to
emulate firms such as the huge Saudi Aramco, but its legal
status has yet to be fully cleared by Iraq’s new government and
parliament, presenting a risk for TotalEnergies.
Iraq's oil production capacity has grown from 3 million to
around 5 million bpd in recent years, but the departure of oil
majors such as Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell
Plc from a number of projects due to poor returns means
future growth is uncertain.
Developments have also slowed due to growing investor focus
on environmental, social and governance criteria. Iraq at one
time had targeted becoming a rival to top global producer Saudi
Arabia with output of 12 million bpd or over a tenth of global
demand.
Besides Ratawi, the deal with TotalEnergies consists of a 1
GW solar power plant, a 600 million cubic feet a day gas
processing facility, and a $3 billion sea water supply project
key to boosting Iraq’s southern oil production.
The latter has also been hit by delays as Iraq's oil
ministry decided in August last year that it wanted constructors
to pay for the project, reversing a previous decision to
short-list companies which would do it using state funds. It is
still collecting bids for financing, sources say.
