Iraq's ambition to match Saudi oil output is out of reach

Iraq's crude capacity to peak at 6.3 mln bpd - FGE
Actual output limited to 5.5 mln bpd by 2027 – Rystad
New minister's efforts likely to be too little, too late
LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil output and
capacity may peak following growth of around 25% over the next
five years, analysts said, falling short of 2027 targets and
ending a long-standing ambition to rival the output of top OPEC
producer Saudi Arabia.
Political infighting has cost Iraq the opportunity to invest
in growing output more quickly. As the energy transition gathers
pace, it means Baghdad may never be able to cash in the hundreds
of billions of barrels it has in the ground, even with the
efforts of the country's new energy minister to attract
investment.
Since 2016, Iraq's output has stalled at around 4.5 million
barrels per day (bpd).
Before then, capacity grew rapidly as the government opened
up the sector in 2009 and international oil companies revamped
the country's biggest oilfields.
Growth slowed in part because Iraq agreed to cap output
under supply policy agreed with the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, a group known
as OPEC+.
Iraq's Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani, who took office in
October, plans to update Iraq's oil production strategies to
meet local needs while complying with the OPEC+ agreement, oil
ministry spokesman Asim Jihad told Reuters.
It is too early for the new government to talk about any
significant increases in Iraq's oil production outside the OPEC+
agreement, Jihad said. Under the agreement, Iraq's production
target is 4.43 million bpd until December.
As a result, Iraq has shifted focus to the refining and gas
sectors and lowered capital expenditure in the oil sector,
analysts at FGE consultancy and Rystad Energy told Reuters.
'HARD, IF NOT IMPOSSIBLE'
For the oil sector, the country has repeatedly delayed a
target to reach 7-8 million bpd capacity, from the current 5
million bpd. The previous government said last year it hoped to
reach the higher levels by 2027.
Some energy industry consultancies forecast that Iraq may
never reach them.
Capacity would peak and plateau at 6.3 million bpd by 2028
before declining, Iman Nasseri, managing director for the Middle
East with FGE consultancy, said. Politics, security and the
investment environment were all contributing to prevent Iraq
from pushing output higher than that, he said.
"We think Iraq's current target looks hard, if not
impossible to achieve," Nasseri said.
Rystad Energy expected production to be limited to 5.5
million bpd by 2027 as a result of midstream growth limitations
and because projects that are crucial to boosting output are
stuck.
Two decades after the war began, the current targets and the
even lower forecasts are far off Iraq's post-war goal to take
capacity to 12 million bpd.
The ambition was scaled back in 2012 after international oil
companies operating in Iraq negotiated lower output targets for
their fields because of low recovery factors, high natural
decline rates and because Iraq was not investing enough in
infrastructure, analysts said.
The major oil companies had also hoped Baghdad would improve
the terms of technical service contracts (TSCs). That never
happened, and companies such as ExxonMobil Corp and
Royal Dutch Shell Plc left.
ABOVE-GROUND ISSUES
Analysts and industry insiders say the problems are above
the ground rather than in the geology below, which has
significant unexplored capacity, and include repeated changes to
government, political infighting and red tape.
Successive governments failed to sign off on Iraq's fifth
licensing round in 2018. Six deals out of eleven oil and gas
blocs on offer were eventually signed at the end of February,
marking long-awaited reforms to the conditions of operating in
the country.
The beneficiaries were not the international oil companies,
but UAE firm Crescent Petroleum and two Chinese companies.
A source close to the Iraq energy industry who could not be
named because they were not authorised to speak to the press
said the contracts awarded pay royalties upfront and link
revenues to oil prices.
Abdel-Ghani's decision to sign the deals four months after
his appointment may show a new resolve in government to cut
deals more attractive to international energy companies, the
source said.
Still other issues remain.
A large-scale seawater treatment project needed to boost
output at the southern oilfields through water injection, has
been stalled for over a decade because of haggling over terms.
French oil major TotalEnergies is the latest to
take on the project as part of a $27 billion deal to build four
oil, gas and renewable projects over 25 years.
TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said this month
contractual disagreements were unresolved.
"Iraq is not the easiest place to invest with all risk,"
Pouyanne said.
The water project would boost output at the five Iraqi
fields by 2 mln bpd of the 2.4 mln bpd growth needed to reach
Iraq's 2027 targets, according to Rystad data and Reuters
research.
But completion before 2027 is unlikely, Rystad's vice
president of Middle East upstream research Aditya Saraswat said.
Iraq's oil minister this month revived seven investment
opportunities in Iraq's refining sector.
Even if Abdel-Ghani manages to find companies interested in
those projects, Iraq's refining potential only allows 500,000
bpd of crude output growth and this would take time, Saraswat
said.
Meanwhile, Iraq's southern export capacity has stalled at
around 3.2-3.3 mln bpd for the last year following delays to
infrastructure upgrades at its Gulf ports, data from state-owned
marketer SOMO showed.
(Reporting by Rowena Edwards in London, Maha El Dahan in Dubai,
and Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad; Editing by Simon Webb and Barbara
Lewis)