Israel, TotalEnergies hold Paris talks on gas field off Lebanon, source says

JERUSALEM/PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A senior Israeli
official was in Paris on Monday for talks with TotalEnergies SE
about potential future profit-sharing from exploration
by the company in a natural gas field off Israel and Lebanon, a
source briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Prospects for the Qana field, long disputed by the
neighbouring countries which are technically at war, have been
at the heart of U.S.-mediated efforts to demarcate a maritime
border between them.
A draft deal that both countries have given preliminary nods
to would entail Israel getting partial royalties from future
commercial exploration under Lebanese licence in Qana, Israeli
Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday.
Lior Schillat, director-general of Israel's Energy Ministry,
was in Paris "speaking with officials form Total," said the
source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality.
"The aim of the meetings is to set up a mechanism whereby
Total would pay Israel a portion of the royalties from any gas
it produces in Qana," the source said.
TotalEnergies declined comment. Israel's Energy Ministry had
no immediate comment.
