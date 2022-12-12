Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-12-09 am EST
56.29 EUR   -0.92%
02:43aTotalEnergies Nears Start of Drilling at Lebanese Exploration Block
MT
02:33aLebanon : TotalEnergies Mobilizes to Explore Block 9 in 2023
BU
02:23aLebanon : TotalEnergies Mobilizes to Explore Block 9 in 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lebanon: TotalEnergies Mobilizes to Explore Block 9 in 2023

12/12/2022 | 02:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Download the press release (PDF - 100 KB)

Paris, December 12, 2022 - Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, received His Excellency Walid Fayad, Minister of Energy and Water of Lebanon, at the Company's headquarters.

During the meeting, Patrick Pouyanné and Walid Fayad discussed the development of TotalEnergies' activities in Lebanon, and Patrick Pouyanné confirmed that the teams in charge of drilling operations on Block 9 were now mobilized.

To date, in addition to the Operations Manager, more than 10 people are involved in the preparation of the well. By the end of March, the team mobilized in Beirut will reach more than 20 employees. The call for tenders to secure the drilling rig has been launched and should lead to a selection of the rig in the first quarter of 2023. Pre-orders have also been placed with suppliers for equipment required for the well. In parallel, offshore resources are being mobilized to contribute to the environmental studies which will be finalized by the end of June 2023.

All those TotalEnergies teams are working in collaboration with LPA to prepare the well in order to achieve the objective of TotalEnergies and its partner ENI to complete the drilling as soon as possible in 2023.

***

Attachments

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies SE published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 07:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
02:43aTotalEnergies Nears Start of Drilling at Lebanese Exploration Block
MT
02:33aLebanon : TotalEnergies Mobilizes to Explore Block 9 in 2023
BU
02:23aLebanon : TotalEnergies Mobilizes to Explore Block 9 in 2023
PU
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/09Dow Jones Sustainability World Index Adds TotalEnergies, Canadian Pacific and Moody's
DJ
12/09Energy Down Sharply as Oil Futures Slide on Week -- Energy Roundup
DJ
12/09Exxon completes sale of Chad, Cameroon operations for $407 million
RE
12/09TotalEnergies walks away from stake in Russian gas producer
AQ
12/09TotalEnergies stays in Russia's Yamal LNG - source
RE
12/09Natural Gas Price Rises as Long-Term Forecasts See Cold Weather on the Way
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 259 B - -
Net income 2022 28 099 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,49x
Yield 2022 6,32%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 59,32 $
Average target price 67,75 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE26.13%148 170
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-5.21%1 836 179
SHELL PLC40.95%197 910
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.00%129 046
EQUINOR ASA51.84%113 995
GAZPROM-42.32%74 876